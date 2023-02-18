Home » News » Elections » Amit Shah to Visit Karnataka on Feb 23 to Address Two Major Rallies

Amit Shah to Visit Karnataka on Feb 23 to Address Two Major Rallies

Shah will attend a public meeting in Bengaluru. He will also hold a brief meeting with the party leaders here to discuss the election strategy, sources said.

PTI

Last Updated: February 18, 2023, 23:43 IST

Bengaluru, India

Home Minister Amit Shah. (File Photo: Reuters)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit poll-bound Karnataka on February 23 to take part in two major public events in Bengaluru and Ballari, sources in the BJP said on Saturday.

The Home Minister will fly to Ballari district where he will address a public meeting in Sandur. In this connection, Karnataka Minister for Transport and ST Welfare B Sriramulu today held a meeting with party cadres in Ballari and Sandur.

Shah’s visit to Karnataka will be the second in a span of 12 days. He had earlier visited Dakshina Kannada district on February 11, where he had addressed a public meeting.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: February 18, 2023, 21:39 IST
last updated: February 18, 2023, 23:43 IST
