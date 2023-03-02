Amlarem Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Amlarem seat in Meghalaya. A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Stephanson Mukhim (NPP), Lahkmen Rymbui (UDP), Firstborn Manner (BJP), Arbiangkam Kharsohmat (INC), Alban K. Gashnga (TMC). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 90.98% which is -0.41% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.7 Amlarem is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Khasi and Jaintia Hills region and West Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya. Amlarem is part of Shillong Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

LIVE Amlarem election result

Demographic profile of Amlarem:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.68% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 95.42%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 47.46%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 46,935 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 22,721 were male and 24,214 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Amlarem in 2023 is 1066 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 32,320 eligible electors, of which 15,798 were male, 16,522 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 27,354 eligible electors, of which 13,498 were male, 13,856 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Amlarem in 2018 was 5. In 2013, there were 8 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Amlarem:

In the 2018 Meghalaya Assembly elections, Lahkmen Rymbui of UDP won in this seat defeating Stephanson Mukhim of NPEP by a margin of 2,631 which was 8.83% of the total votes cast for the seat. UDP had a vote share of 49.54% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Stephanson Mukhim of IND emerged victorious in this seat beating Lahkmen Rymbui of INC by a margin of 1,134 votes which was 4.54% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 33.25% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 7. Amlarem Assembly segment of the 1. Shillong Lok Sabha constituency. Vincent H Pala of INC won the Shillong Parliament seat defeating Jemino Mawthoh of UDP.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Shillong Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Amlarem:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 4 contestants in the fray for this seat and 4 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Amlarem:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections from Amlarem are: Stephanson Mukhim (NPP), Lahkmen Rymbui (UDP), Firstborn Manner (BJP), Arbiangkam Kharsohmat (INC), Alban K. Gashnga (TMC).

Voter turnout in Amlarem:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 90.98%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 91.39%, while it was 91.43% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -0.41% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Amlarem went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Meghalaya Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Amlarem constituency:

Assembly constituency No.7. Amlarem comprises of the following areas of West Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya: 1. Amlarem C.D. Block and 2. 2 mustem G.S. Circle of Thadlaskein C.D. Block.

A total of Five Assembly constituencies in the state of Meghalaya border Amlarem constituency, which are: Jowai, Sutnga Saipung, Khliehriat, Pynursla, Mawkynrew. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Bangladesh.

Map location of Amlarem:

The geographic coordinates of Amlarem is: 25°16’18.1"N 92°07’49.8"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Amlarem

List of candidates contesting from Amlarem Assembly seat in the 2023 Meghalaya state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Stephanson Mukhim

Party: NPP

Age: 45

Gender: Male

Profession: Politician / Ex MLA

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 56.5 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Lahkmen Rymbui

Party: UDP

Age: 54

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Service & Business

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 19.2 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 32.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 2.2 crore

Candidate name: Firstborn Manner

Party: BJP

Age: 51

Gender: Male

Profession: Businessman

Education: 10th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 92.4 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 68050

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Arbiangkam Kharsohmat

Party: INC

Age: 38

Gender: Male

Profession: Nursing (GNM)

Education: Others

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 9000

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Alban K. Gashnga

Party: TMC

Age: 38

Gender: Male

Profession: Businessman

Education: 12th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 1.6 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Amlarem election result or click here for compact election results of Amlarem and all other seats in Meghalaya. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Amlarem go here.

