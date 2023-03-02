Ampati Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Ampati seat in Meghalaya. A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Uttora Guri Sangma (INC), Stevie M. Marak (NPP), Premananda Koch (BJP), Miani D. Shira (TMC). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 90% which is -1.04% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.53 Ampati is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Garo Hills region and South West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya. Ampati is part of Tura Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

Demographic profile of Ampati:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.07% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 95.72%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 55.76%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 31436 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 15,936 were male and 15,500 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Ampati in 2023 is 973 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 28673 eligible electors, of which 14,306 were male, 14,367 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 24209 eligible electors, of which 11,960 were male, 12,249 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Ampati in 2018 was 128. In 2013, there were 28 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Ampati:

In the 2018 Meghalaya Assembly elections, Dr Mukul Sangma of INC won in this seat defeating Bakul Ch Hajong of BJP by a margin of 8104 which was 30.82% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 63.59% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Dr Mukul Sangma of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Clement G Momin of NPP by a margin of 9096 votes which was 41.55% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 68.67% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 53. Ampati Assembly segment of the 2. Tura Lok Sabha constituency. Agatha K Sangma of NPP won the Tura Parliament seat defeating Dr Mukul Sangma of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and NPP won the Tura Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Ampati:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 3 contestants in the fray for this seat and 3 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Ampati:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections from Ampati are: Uttora Guri Sangma (INC), Stevie M. Marak (NPP), Premananda Koch (BJP), Miani D. Shira (TMC).

Voter turnout in Ampati:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 90%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 91.04%, while it was 90.48% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -1.04% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Ampati went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Meghalaya Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Ampati constituency:

Assembly constituency No.53. Ampati comprises of the following areas of South West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya: 1. 1. Betasing Headquarter, 2. Kumli, 3. Ampati, 4. Demdema, 5. Dalbotpara, 6. Rongsanggre, 7. mahisbatanpara, 10. Borkona and 13. monabari G. S. Circles of Betasing C.D. Block .

A total of Three Assembly constituencies in the state of Meghalaya border Ampati constituency, which are: Rangsakona, Mahendraganj, Salmanpara. This constituency shares an inter-state border with South Salmara Mankachar District of Assam.

Map location of Ampati:

The geographic coordinates of Ampati is: 25°29’35.9"N 89°56’57.5"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Ampati

List of candidates contesting from Ampati Assembly seat in the 2023 Meghalaya state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Uttora Guri SangmaParty: INCAge: 55Gender: FemaleProfession: Ex-Government ServantEducation: Graduate ProfessionalCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 88 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 39 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Stevie M. MarakParty: NPPAge: 33Gender: MaleProfession: Social ServiceEducation: 12th PassCriminal cases: 1Total assets: Rs 6.4 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 2.9 lakhTotal income: Rs 9.6 lakh

Candidate name: Premananda KochParty: BJPAge: 50Gender: MaleProfession: Social Work & BusinessEducation: 12th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 31.2 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Miani D. ShiraParty: TMCAge: 32Gender: FemaleProfession: MLAEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 8.9 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 2 croreTotal income: Rs 1.1 crore

