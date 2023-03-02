Ampinagar Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Ampinagar seat in Tripura. A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Sankar Roy (BJP), Jitendra Chaudhury (CPM). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 87.97% which is -2.72% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.41 Ampinagar (আমপিনগর) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and Gomati district of Tripura. Ampinagar is part of Tripura East Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Ampinagar election result or click here for compact election results of Ampinagar and all other seats in Tripura. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Ampinagar go here.

Demographic profile of Ampinagar:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 5.13% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 84.05%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.84%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 41972 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 20,837 were male and 21,135 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Ampinagar in 2023 is 1014 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 37608 eligible electors, of which 18,659 were male, 18,949 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 32997 eligible electors, of which 16,348 were male, 16,649 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Ampinagar in 2018 was 72. In 2013, there were 81 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Ampinagar:

In the 2018 Tripura Assembly elections, Sindhu Chandra Jamatia of IPFT won in this seat defeating Daniel Jamatia of CPM by a margin of 4947 which was 14.26% of the total votes cast for the seat. IPFT had a vote share of 52.47% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Daniel Jamatia of CPM emerged victorious in this seat beating Nagendra Jamatia of INPT by a margin of 2784 votes which was 9.34% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPM had a vote share of 52.69% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 41. Ampinagar Assembly segment of the 2. Tripura East Lok Sabha constituency. Rebati Tripura of BJP won the Tripura East Parliament seat defeating Maharaj Kumari Pragya Debburman of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPM got the most votes in this Assembly segment and CPM won the Tripura East Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Ampinagar:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 4 contestants in the fray for this seat and 5 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Ampinagar:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections from Ampinagar are: Sankar Roy (BJP), Jitendra Chaudhury (CPM).

Voter turnout in Ampinagar:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 87.97%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 90.69%, while it was 93.06% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -2.72% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Ampinagar went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tripura Assembly elections 2023 on Thursday, February 16, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Ampinagar constituency:

Assembly constituency No.41. Ampinagar comprises of the following areas of Gomati district of Tripura: Ampinagar, Taidubari and Sonachhara (Nagrai) Tehsils; Paschim Sarbang, Purba Sarbang, Paschim Kalajhari R.F., Kamlaipara and Gungia mouzas in Bampur Tehsil; and Paschim malbasa, Purba malbasa, Dalak and Paharpur mouzas in malbasa Tehsil in Amarpur Sub-Division.

A total of Six Assembly constituencies in the state of Tripura border Ampinagar constituency, which are: Takarjala, Teliamura, Amarpur, Karbook, Raima valley, Krishnapur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Bangladesh.

Map location of Ampinagar:

The geographic coordinates of Ampinagar is: 23°36’05.8"N 91°43’02.3"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Ampinagar

List of candidates contesting from Ampinagar Assembly seat in the 2023 Tripura state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Sindhu Chandra Jamatia

Party: IPFT

Age: 46

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Activist

Education: 10th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 46.9 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 24.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Pathan Lal Jamatia

Party: TMP

Age: 41

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Service

Education: Post Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 18.4 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 3.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Patal Kanya Jamatia

Party: BJP

Age: 48

Gender: Female

Profession: Social Service

Education: Post Graduate

Criminal cases: 2

Total assets: Rs 51370

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Parikhit Kalai

Party: CPM

Age: 40

Gender: Male

Profession: Politics

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 16.8 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 3 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Pabitra Mohan Jamatia

Party: IND

Age: 63

Gender: Male

Profession: Pensioner (Ex-Army)

Education: 5th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 1.3 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

