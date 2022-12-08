Amraiwadi Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Amraiwadi seat in Gujarat. A total of 17 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Dr Hasmukh Patel (BJP), Vinay Nandlal Gupta (AAP), Satish Hiralal Soni (Apni Janta Party), Bharwad Anilkumar Jitubhai (Anil Amdavadi) (Bahujan Republican Socialist Party), Rathod Yalpeshkumar Pravinbhai (BSP), Parmar Rameshbhai Kishorbhai (CPI), Gautambhai Sadabhai Parmar (Garvi Gujarat Party), Dharmendrabhai Shantilal Patel (INC), Solanki Vinodbhai Bodhabhai (IND), Sanjaybhai Dahyabhai Patel (IND), Neeraj Shivsagar Shukla (Jan Sangharsh Virat Party), Bharat Jain (Jan Sewa Driver Party), Patel Maheshkumar Somabhai (Pachchasi Parivartan Samaj Party), Parmar Bakulaben Ukabhai (Rashtra Nirman Party), Bhatt Sunilkumar Narendrabhai (Right to Recall Party), Gyanendra Dayanand Vishwakarma (SP), Baghel Rajesh Vishvanathsingh (Vikas India Party). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 53.44% which is -10.57% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.50 Amraiwadi (અમરાઈવાડી) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Gujarat region and Ahmedabad district of Gujarat. Amraiwadi is part of Ahmedabad West Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste Urban.LIVE Amraiwadi election result

Advertisement

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Amraiwadi election result or click here for compact election results of Amraiwadi and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Amraiwadi go here.

Demographic profile of Amraiwadi:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.11% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.84%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.31%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,96,475 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,57,440 were male and 1,39,026 female and 9 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Amraiwadi in 2022 is 883 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

Advertisement

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,68,373 eligible electors, of which 1,44,029 were male, 1,24,341 female and 3 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,43,542 eligible electors, of which 1,32,147 were male, 1,11,395 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Amraiwadi in 2017 was 195. In 2012, there were 444 service voters registered in the constituency.

Advertisement

Past winners / MLAs of Amraiwadi:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Patel Hasmukhbhai Somabhai ( H S Patel ) of BJP won in this seat defeating Chauhan Arvindsinh Vishvanathsinh ( Arvind Chauhan ) of INC by a margin of 49,732 which was 28.97% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 61.08% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Patel Hasmukhbhai Somabhai of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Gadhvi Bipinbhai Gopalbhai of INC by a margin of 65,425 votes which was 40.58% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 67.42% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 50. Amraiwadi Assembly segment of the 8. Ahmedabad West Lok Sabha constituency. Dr Kirit P Solanki of BJP won the Ahmedabad West Parliament seat defeating Raju Parmar of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Ahmedabad West Parliament seat.

Advertisement

Number of contestants in Amraiwadi:

A total of 17 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 8 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Amraiwadi:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Amraiwadi are: Dr Hasmukh Patel (BJP), Vinay Nandlal Gupta (AAP), Satish Hiralal Soni (Apni Janta Party), Bharwad Anilkumar Jitubhai (Anil Amdavadi) (Bahujan Republican Socialist Party), Rathod Yalpeshkumar Pravinbhai (BSP), Parmar Rameshbhai Kishorbhai (CPI), Gautambhai Sadabhai Parmar (Garvi Gujarat Party), Dharmendrabhai Shantilal Patel (INC), Solanki Vinodbhai Bodhabhai (IND), Sanjaybhai Dahyabhai Patel (IND), Neeraj Shivsagar Shukla (Jan Sangharsh Virat Party), Bharat Jain (Jan Sewa Driver Party), Patel Maheshkumar Somabhai (Pachchasi Parivartan Samaj Party), Parmar Bakulaben Ukabhai (Rashtra Nirman Party), Bhatt Sunilkumar Narendrabhai (Right to Recall Party), Gyanendra Dayanand Vishwakarma (SP), Baghel Rajesh Vishvanathsingh (Vikas India Party).

Voter turnout in Amraiwadi:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 53.44%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 64.01%, while it was 66.25% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -10.57% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Amraiwadi went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Amraiwadi constituency:

Assembly constituency No.50. Amraiwadi comprises of the following areas of Ahmedabad district of Gujarat: Ahmedabad City Taluka (Part) - Ahmedabad municipal Corporation (Part) Ward No. - 32, 33, 41.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Amraiwadi constituency, which are: Vatva, Maninagar, Danilimda, Nikol. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Amraiwadi:

The geographic coordinates of Amraiwadi is: 23°00’48.6"N 72°39’44.6"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Amraiwadi

List of candididates contesting from Amraiwadi Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Dr. Hasmukh Patel

Party: BJP

Age: 54

Profession: Doctor MD Pathologist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 87 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 20 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 81 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 6 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Candidate name: Vinay Nandlal Gupta

Party: AAP

Age: 50

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 28.1 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 68.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 57 lakh

Total income: Rs 8.5 lakh

Candidate name: Satish Hiralal Soni

Party: Apni Janta Party

Age: 33

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 0

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 0

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Bharwad Anilkumar Jitubhai (Anil Amdavadi)

Party: Bahujan Republican Socialist Party

Age: 40

Profession: Singer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 27.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 2.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 25 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Rathod Yalpeshkumar Pravinbhai

Party: BSP

Age: 25

Profession: Photographer, Rent, Designer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 1.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.8 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Parmar Rameshbhai Kishorbhai

Party: CPI

Age: 66

Profession: Social worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 11.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 84900

Immovable assets: Rs 11 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Gautambhai Sadabhai Parmar

Party: Garvi Gujarat Party

Age: 44

Profession: LIC Agent, Loan Agent

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 4.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 4.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 8.5 lakh

Candidate name: Dharmendrabhai Shantilal Patel

Party: INC

Age: 47

Profession: Building Construction

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 9.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 3.6 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 5.8 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 3.8 crore

Total income: Rs 15.1 lakh

Candidate name: Solanki Vinodbhai Bodhabhai

Party: IND

Age: 37

Profession: Job

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 6.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 6.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sanjaybhai Dahyabhai Patel

Party: IND

Age: 57

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 10

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 60.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 24.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 36 lakh

Total income: Rs 8.7 lakh

Candidate name: Neeraj Shivsagar Shukla

Party: Jan Sangharsh Virat Party

Age: 31

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 5.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 46022

Moveable assets: Rs 5.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 9 lakh

Candidate name: Bharat Jain

Party: Jan Sewa Driver Party

Age: 34

Profession: Auto rickshaw driver

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.9 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 95000

Candidate name: Patel Maheshkumar Somabhai

Party: Pachchasi Parivartan Samaj Party

Age: 44

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 48 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 40 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Parmar Bakulaben Ukabhai

Party: Rashtra Nirman Party

Age: 52

Profession: Pensioner, Social worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 17.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 2.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 15 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Bhatt Sunilkumar Narendrabhai

Party: Right to Recall Party

Age: 42

Profession: Un-Employed

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 17.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 17.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 3.1 lakh

Candidate name: Gyanendra Dayanand Vishwakarma

Party: SP

Age: 39

Profession: Journalist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 4.3 lakh

Candidate name: Baghel Rajesh Vishvanathsingh

Party: Vikas India Party

Age: 44

Profession: Advocate

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 4.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 13858

Moveable assets: Rs 4.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 6.4 lakh

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Amraiwadi election result or click here for compact election results of Amraiwadi and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Amraiwadi go here.

Read all the Latest News here