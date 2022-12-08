Amreli Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Amreli seat in Gujarat. A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Kaushik Kantibhai Vekariya (BJP), Ravi Dhanani (AAP), Dhanani Pareshkumar Dhirajlal (INC), Vinubhai Chavada (IND), Gohil Mukeshbhai Khimajibhai (Vyavastha Parivartan Party). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 56.5% which is -6.93% compared to the 2017 elections.>>Constituency No.95 Amreli (અમરેલી) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Saurashtra region and Amreli district of Gujarat. Amreli is part of Amreli Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Semi-Urban.>>;LIVE Amreli election result>>>Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Amreli election result or =’https://www.news18.com/assembly-elections-2022/gujarat/amreli-wise-election-results-live-s06a095/?utm_source=internal&utm_medium=articlebody&utm_campaign=gjhpelections’ target=’_blank’>click here for compact election results of Amreli> and all other seats in Gujarat. For =’https://www.news18.com/assembly-elections-2022/gujarat/amreli-election-result-s06a095/?utm_source=internal&utm_medium=articlebody&utm_campaign=gjhpelections’ target=’_blank’>detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Amreli go here>.>>;Demographic profile of Amreli:>>>This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.55% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.3%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 74.25%, according the Census of India, 2011.>>In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,83,728 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,45,804 were male and 1,37,920 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender./>/>The electorate gender ratio in Amreli in 2022 is 946 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.>>In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,68,067 eligible electors, of which 1,37,778 were male, 1,30,286 female and 3 electors of the third gender.>>In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,48,461 eligible electors, of which 1,28,650 were male, 1,19,811 female and 0 voters of the third gender.>>The number of service voters in Amreli in 2017 was 49. In 2012, there were 36 service voters registered in the constituency.>>;Past winners / MLAs of Amreli:>>>In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Paresh Dhanani of INC won in this seat defeating Bavkubhai Undhad of BJP by a margin of 12,029 which was 7.08% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 50.6% in 2017 in this seat.>>In 2012, Paresh Dhanani of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Dileep Sanghani of BJP by a margin of 29,893 votes which was 17.58% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 50.93% in the seat.>>In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 95. Amreli Assembly segment of the 14. Amreli Lok Sabha constituency. Kachhadiya Naranbhai Bhikhabhai of BJP won the Amreli Parliament seat defeating Paresh Dhanani of INC. >>In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Amreli Parliament seat.>>;Number of contestants in Amreli:>>;A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 9 contestants in the fray for this seat and 12 in the 2012 Assembly polls.>>;Contesting candidates in Amreli:>>>The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Amreli are: Kaushik Kantibhai Vekariya (BJP), Ravi Dhanani (AAP), Dhanani Pareshkumar Dhirajlal (INC), Vinubhai Chavada (IND), Gohil Mukeshbhai Khimajibhai (Vyavastha Parivartan Party).>>;Voter turnout in Amreli:>>>According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 56.5%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 63.43%, while it was 68.48% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -6.93% compared to the 2017 turnout.>>;Poll dates:>>>Amreli went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, December 1, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.>>;Extent of Amreli constituency:>>>Assembly constituency No.95. Amreli comprises of the following areas of Amreli district of Gujarat: 1. Amreli Taluka. 2. Vadia Taluka - entire taluka except village – Devalki.>>A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Amreli constituency, which are: Jetpur, Gondal, Jasdan, Lathi, Savarkundla, Dhari, Visavadar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state. >>;Map location of Amreli:>>>The geographic coordinates of Amreli is: 21°37’49.4"N 71°05’30.1"E. =’https://www.google.com/maps/place/21%C2%B037’49.4%22N+71%C2%B005’30.1%22E/@21.6304,71.0895113,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m4!3m3!8m2!3d21.6304!4d71.0917′ target=’_blank’>Click here to view the location> on Google Maps.>>;Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Amreli>>>List of candididates contesting from Amreli Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: ;Kaushik Kantibhai Vekariya> >Party: BJP >Age: 36 > Profession: Farming and Business >Number of criminal cases: 0 >Education: Graduate >Total assets: Rs 3.6 crore >Liabilities: Rs 0 >Moveable assets: Rs 26.9 lakh >Immovable assets: Rs 3.3 crore >Total income: Rs 7.9 lakh >>Candidate name: ;Ravi Dhanani> >Party: AAP >Age: 30 > Profession: Agriculturist/Farmer >Number of criminal cases: 0 >Education: Graduate >Total assets: Rs 10.3 lakh >Liabilities: Rs 2 lakh >Moveable assets: Rs 10.3 lakh >Immovable assets: Rs 0 >Total income: Rs 4.3 lakh >>Candidate name: ;Dhanani Pareshkumar Dhirajlal> >Party: INC >Age: 46 > Profession: Social Worker, MLA And Farming >Number of criminal cases: 0 >Education: Graduate >Total assets: Rs 1.9 crore >Liabilities: Rs 1 lakh >Moveable assets: Rs 98.7 lakh >Immovable assets: Rs 95.9 lakh >Total income: Rs 22.3 lakh >>Candidate name: ;Vinubhai Chavada> >Party: IND >Age: 50 > Profession: Driving >Number of criminal cases: 0 >Education: 5th Pass >Total assets: Rs 20.5 lakh >Liabilities: Rs 1 lakh >Moveable assets: Rs 52000 >Immovable assets: Rs 20 lakh >Total income: Rs 0 >>Candidate name: ;Gohil Mukeshbhai Khimajibhai> >Party: Vyavastha Parivartan Party >Age: 59 > Profession: Social Worker >Number of criminal cases: 0 >Education: 12th Pass >Total assets: Rs 71.3 lakh >Liabilities: Rs 0 >Moveable assets: Rs 41.3 lakh >Immovable assets: Rs 30 lakh >Total income: Rs 3.7 lakh >>Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Amreli election result or =’https://www.news18.com/assembly-elections-2022/gujarat/amreli-wise-election-results-live-s06a095/?utm_source=internal&utm_medium=articlebody&utm_campaign=gjhpelections’ target=’_blank’>click here for compact election results of Amreli> and all other seats in Gujarat. For =’https://www.news18.com/assembly-elections-2022/gujarat/amreli-election-result-s06a095/?utm_source=internal&utm_medium=articlebody&utm_campaign=gjhpelections’ target=’_blank’>detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Amreli go here>.

Read all the Latest News here