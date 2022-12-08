Anand Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Anand seat in Gujarat. A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Yogesh R Patel (Bapji) (BJP), Sedaliya Girishkumar Himmatlal (AAP), Maulik Vinubhai Shah (Bharatiya National Janta Dal), Alpeshkumar Jayantibhai Makwana (Appu) (BSP), Kantibhai Sodha Parmar (Bhagat) (INC), Jankiben Dineshbhai Patel (IND), Tofikmiya Fakrumiya Malek (IND), Tosifbhai Mustufabhai Vhora (Hafeji) (IND), Dave Jatinkumar Dineshchandra (IND), Parmar Pratimaben Shaileshbhai (IND), Vijaybhai Shantilal Jadav (IND), Vipulkumar Bipinbhai Macwan (IND), Sarfaraj Husenkhan Pathan (IND), Vaghari Ganpatbhai Jesangbhai (Log Party), Arvindkumar Amarshibhai Gol (Rashtriya Hind Ekta Dal). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 61.1% which is -7.76% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.112 Anand (આણંદ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central Gujarat region and Anand district of Gujarat. Anand is part of Anand Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Urban.LIVE Anand election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Anand election result or click here for compact election results of Anand and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Anand go here.

Demographic profile of Anand:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 4.05% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 3.03%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.37%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,14,775 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,59,590 were male and 1,55,179 female and 6 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Anand in 2022 is 972 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,83,123 eligible electors, of which 1,44,475 were male, 1,38,646 female and 2 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,13,778 eligible electors, of which 1,19,404 were male, 1,12,374 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Anand in 2017 was 47. In 2012, there were 63 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Anand:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Kantibhai Sodhaparmar (Bhagat) of INC won in this seat defeating Yogesh Patel (Bapaji) of BJP by a margin of 5,286 which was 2.71% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 49.88% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Dilipbhai Manibhai Patel of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Kantibhai Sodhaparmar (Bhagat) of INC by a margin of 987 votes which was 0.58% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 48.41% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 112. Anand Assembly segment of the 16. Anand Lok Sabha constituency. Patel Mitesh Rameshbhai (Bakabhai) of BJP won the Anand Parliament seat defeating Bharatbhai Madhavsinh Solanki of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Anand Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Anand:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 3 contestants in the fray for this seat and 9 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Anand:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Anand are: Yogesh R Patel (Bapji) (BJP), Sedaliya Girishkumar Himmatlal (AAP), Maulik Vinubhai Shah (Bharatiya National Janta Dal), Alpeshkumar Jayantibhai Makwana (Appu) (BSP), Kantibhai Sodha Parmar (Bhagat) (INC), Jankiben Dineshbhai Patel (IND), Tofikmiya Fakrumiya Malek (IND), Tosifbhai Mustufabhai Vhora (Hafeji) (IND), Dave Jatinkumar Dineshchandra (IND), Parmar Pratimaben Shaileshbhai (IND), Vijaybhai Shantilal Jadav (IND), Vipulkumar Bipinbhai Macwan (IND), Sarfaraj Husenkhan Pathan (IND), Vaghari Ganpatbhai Jesangbhai (Log Party), Arvindkumar Amarshibhai Gol (Rashtriya Hind Ekta Dal).

Voter turnout in Anand:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 61.1%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 68.86%, while it was 73.93% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -7.76% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Anand went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Anand constituency:

Assembly constituency No.112. Anand comprises of the following areas of Anand district of Gujarat: Anand Taluka (Part) Villages - lambhvel, Jol, Valasan, Sandesar, meghva Gana, Gana, Vans Khiliya, Jitodiya , Hadgood, Jakhariya, Navli, Khandhali, Anand (m), mogri , Gamdi , Bakrol , Vallabh Vidyanagar (m), Karamsad (m), Vithal udyognagar (INA).

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Anand constituency, which are: Petlad, Nadiad, Umreth, Anklav. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Anand:

The geographic coordinates of Anand is: 22°32’24.7"N 72°55’28.9"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Anand

List of candididates contesting from Anand Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Yogesh R. Patel (Bapji)

Party: BJP

Age: 57

Profession: Business, Farming, Rent Income

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 47 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.1 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 7.5 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 39.4 crore

Total income: Rs 19.3 lakh

Candidate name: Sedaliya Girishkumar Himmatlal

Party: AAP

Age: 50

Profession: Post Commission Agent

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 18.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2.2 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 5.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 13 lakh

Total income: Rs 2.5 lakh

Candidate name: Maulik Vinubhai Shah

Party: Bharatiya National Janta Dal

Age: 42

Profession: Business-News Paper Supplier

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 2.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Alpeshkumar Jayantibhai Makwana (Appu)

Party: BSP

Age: 27

Profession: Student

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 15562

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 15562

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Kantibhai Sodha Parmar (Bhagat)

Party: INC

Age: 61

Profession: Farming, Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 12.6 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 76.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 3.2 crore

Total income: Rs 15.1 lakh

Candidate name: Jankiben Dineshbhai Patel

Party: IND

Age: 40

Profession: Housewife

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 92.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 2.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 90 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Tofikmiya Fakrumiya Malek

Party: IND

Age: 42

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 25.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 21.6 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 7.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 18 lakh

Total income: Rs 5 lakh

Candidate name: Tosifbhai Mustufabhai Vhora (Hafeji)

Party: IND

Age: 36

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 18.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 72502

Moveable assets: Rs 1.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 17 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Candidate name: Dave Jatinkumar Dineshchandra

Party: IND

Age: 56

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Total assets: Rs 20.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 5.6 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 13.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 7 lakh

Total income: Rs 11 lakh

Candidate name: Parmar Pratimaben Shaileshbhai

Party: IND

Age: 59

Profession: Labour & Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 6 lakh

Candidate name: Vijaybhai Shantilal Jadav

Party: IND

Age: 34

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 4 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Vipulkumar Bipinbhai Macwan

Party: IND

Age: 43

Profession: Socialwork & Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 2.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 2.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sarfaraj Husenkhan Pathan

Party: IND

Age: 37

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.1 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Vaghari Ganpatbhai Jesangbhai

Party: Log Party

Age: 39

Profession: Painting Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Total assets: Rs 50000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 50000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Arvindkumar Amarshibhai Gol

Party: Rashtriya Hind Ekta Dal

Age: 60

Profession: Labour Work

Number of criminal cases: 3

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 34.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 9.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 25 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

