Anjar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Anjar seat in Gujarat. A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Chhanga Trikam Bijal (BJP), Arjanbhai Chanabhai Rabari (AAP), Chavda Sudha Bakul (BSP), Kakal Ganibhai Adambhai (Gujarat Sarva Samaj Party), Dangar Rameshbhai Shamjibhai (INC), Ramesh Jakharabhai Kodecha (IND), Roshanali Ibrahim Sandhani (SDPI). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 64.34% which is -3.74% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.4 Anjar (અંજાર) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Saurashtra region and Kachchh district of Gujarat. Anjar is part of Kachchh Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste Semi-Urban.LIVE Anjar election result

Advertisement

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Anjar election result or click here for compact election results of Anjar and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Anjar go here.

Demographic profile of Anjar:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.81% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 6.03%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.59%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,71,012 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,38,401 were male and 1,32,604 female and 7 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Anjar in 2022 is 958 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

Advertisement

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,29,528 eligible electors, of which 1,18,549 were male, 1,10,979 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,91,018 eligible electors, of which 99365 were male, 91653 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Anjar in 2017 was 35. In 2012, there were 10 service voters registered in the constituency.

Advertisement

Past winners / MLAs of Anjar:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Ahir Vasanbhai Gopalbhai of BJP won in this seat defeating V K Humbal of INC by a margin of 11,313 which was 7.24% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 48.06% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Ahir Vasanbhai Gopalbhai of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating V K Humbal of INC by a margin of 4,728 votes which was 3.44% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 47.16% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 4. Anjar Assembly segment of the 1. Kachchh Lok Sabha constituency. Chavda Vinod Lakhamshi of BJP won the Kachchh Parliament seat defeating Naresh Naranbhai Maheshwari of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Kachchh Parliament seat.

Advertisement

Number of contestants in Anjar:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 9 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Anjar:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Anjar are: Chhanga Trikam Bijal (BJP), Arjanbhai Chanabhai Rabari (AAP), Chavda Sudha Bakul (BSP), Kakal Ganibhai Adambhai (Gujarat Sarva Samaj Party), Dangar Rameshbhai Shamjibhai (INC), Ramesh Jakharabhai Kodecha (IND), Roshanali Ibrahim Sandhani (SDPI).

Voter turnout in Anjar:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 64.34%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 68.08%, while it was 72% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -3.74% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Anjar went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, December 1, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Anjar constituency:

Assembly constituency No.4. Anjar comprises of the following areas of Kachchh district of Gujarat: 1. Anjar Taluka - entire taluka except village – Varsana. 2. Bhuj Taluka (Part) Villages - Dhrang, lodai, Vantra, Dharampur, Jawaharnagar, lothia, modsar, mokhana, Dagala, Naliyeri Timbo, Nadapa, Habay, Chapreli, Boladi, Jikadi, Paiya, Sangada Timbo, Sarspar, Rudrani, Nagor, Trambau, Varnora Nana, Raydhanpar, Varnora mota, Galpadar, Kali Talavdi, mamuara, Kanaiyabe, ukhad mora, Dhaneti, Vadvara, Padhar, lakhond, Traya, Purasar, Gado, Bhujodi, Kukma, Reldi moti, Reldi Nani, Kanderai, Chubdak, Gandher, Saiyedpar, Vavdi, Vadva, ler, Jadura, Reha mota, Tharavada Nana, Tharavada mota, Sakrai Timbo, Hajapar, Harudi, Reha Nana, Sanosara, Sapar Timbo, Bharapar, Baladiya, Kotda Athamana, Jambudi, Kotda ugamana, Varli, Bandhara Nana, Chakar, Bandhara mota, Vadzar, Zumkha, Kera, Ghoghra Timbo, Palara.

A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Anjar constituency, which are: Mandvi, Bhuj, Gandhidham (SC). This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Anjar:

The geographic coordinates of Anjar is: 23°11’35.2"N 69°55’10.9"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Anjar

List of candididates contesting from Anjar Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Chhanga Trikam Bijal

Party: BJP

Age: 60

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 99.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 5 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 72.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 26.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 5 lakh

Candidate name: Arjanbhai Chanabhai Rabari

Party: AAP

Age: 37

Profession: Real Estate Broker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Total assets: Rs 37 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 11.9 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 16 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 21 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.5 lakh

Candidate name: Chavda Sudha Bakul

Party: BSP

Age: 42

Profession: Advocate

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 4.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 4.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Kakal Ganibhai Adambhai

Party: Gujarat Sarva Samaj Party

Age: 39

Profession: Gujarat Sarv Samaj Party Leader And Social Worker, Business

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 56 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 22.4 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 21 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 35 lakh

Total income: Rs 9.9 lakh

Candidate name: Dangar Rameshbhai Shamjibhai

Party: INC

Age: 43

Profession: Farming & Transport

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 86 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1.9 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 95 lakh

Total income: Rs 5.3 lakh

Candidate name: Ramesh Jakharabhai Kodecha

Party: IND

Age: 33

Profession: LABOR

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 70387

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 70387

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 4.5 lakh

Candidate name: Roshanali Ibrahim Sandhani

Party: SDPI

Age: 42

Profession: Civil Contractor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 8.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 70000

Moveable assets: Rs 1.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 7 lakh

Total income: Rs 3.3 lakh

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Anjar election result or click here for compact election results of Anjar and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Anjar go here.

Read all the Latest News here