Ankleshwar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Ankleshwar seat in Gujarat. A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Ishwarsinh Thakorbhai Patel (BJP), Ankurkumar Laxmanbhai Patel (AAP), Vijaysinh Thakorbhai Patel (Vallabhdas) (INC), Jitendrasingh Rajawat (Praja Vijay Paksh). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 63.97% which is -7.34% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.154 Ankleshwar (અંકલેશ્વર) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Gujarat region and Bharuch district of Gujarat. Ankleshwar is part of Bharuch Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Semi-Urban.LIVE Ankleshwar election result

For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Ankleshwar go here.

Demographic profile of Ankleshwar:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 4.27% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 27.58%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 81.51%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,50,747 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,30,815 were male and 1,19,909 female and 23 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Ankleshwar in 2022 is 917 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,21,057 eligible electors, of which 1,15,821 were male, 1,05,230 female and 6 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,89,552 eligible electors, of which 99908 were male, 89644 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Ankleshwar in 2017 was 31. In 2012, there were 27 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Ankleshwar:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Ishwarsinh Thakorbhai Patel of BJP won in this seat defeating Anilkumar Chhitubhai Bhagat of INC by a margin of 46,912 which was 29.8% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 62.76% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Ishwarsinh Thakorbhai Patel of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Patel Maganbhai Balubhai (Master) of INC by a margin of 31,443 votes which was 21.95% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 57.69% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 154. Ankleshwar Assembly segment of the 22. Bharuch Lok Sabha constituency. Mansukhbhai Dhanjibhai Vasava of BJP won the Bharuch Parliament seat defeating Sherkhan Abdulsakur Pathan of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bharuch Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Ankleshwar:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 9 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Ankleshwar:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Ankleshwar are: Ishwarsinh Thakorbhai Patel (BJP), Ankurkumar Laxmanbhai Patel (AAP), Vijaysinh Thakorbhai Patel (Vallabhdas) (INC), Jitendrasingh Rajawat (Praja Vijay Paksh).

Voter turnout in Ankleshwar:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 63.97%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 71.31%, while it was 75.62% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -7.34% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Ankleshwar went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, December 1, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Ankleshwar constituency:

Assembly constituency No.154. Ankleshwar comprises of the following areas of Bharuch district of Gujarat: 1. Ankleshwar Taluka (Part) Villages - Dhanturiya, Taria, matied, Haripura, Sakkarpor, Sarfuddin, Borbhatha, Borbhatha Bet, Surwadi, Divi, Diva, Pungam, Sajod, Kanwa, Nangal, Boidara, Gadkhol, Piraman, Amboli, Adol, Hajat, Sarthan, motwan, Telva, Piludara, umarwada, Kapodara, Bhadkodara, Kosamadi, Bakrol, Safipura, Alonj, Pardi Idris, Karmali, Panoli, Sanjali, Kharod, Bhadi, Ravidra, Adadara, Sisodara, utiyadara, Bharan, Ankleshwar (m), Ankleshwar (INA). 2. Hansot Taluka.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Ankleshwar constituency, which are: Vagra, Bharuch, Jhagadia, Mangrol, Olpad. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Ankleshwar:

The geographic coordinates of Ankleshwar is: 21°33’17.3"N 72°52’54.1"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Ankleshwar

List of candididates contesting from Ankleshwar Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Ishwarsinh Thakorbhai Patel

Party: BJP

Age: 57

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 4.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 74.2 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 3.6 crore

Total income: Rs 22 lakh

Candidate name: Ankurkumar Laxmanbhai Patel

Party: AAP

Age: 32

Profession: Businessman

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Total assets: Rs 1.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 20 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 49.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Total income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Candidate name: Vijaysinh Thakorbhai Patel (Vallabhdas)

Party: INC

Age: 62

Profession: Farming & Bank Manager

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 2.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 5.1 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 52.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 2.1 crore

Total income: Rs 6 lakh

Candidate name: Jitendrasingh Rajawat

Party: Praja Vijay Paksh

Age: 38

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 57.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 12 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 27.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 30 lakh

Total income: Rs 10.3 lakh

