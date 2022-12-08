Anni Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Anni seat in Himachal Pradesh. A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Lokender Kumar (BJP), Inder Pal (AAP), Devki Nand (CPI(M)), Bansi Lal (INC), Paras Ram (IND), Kishori Lal (IND). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 73.89% which is -4.31% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.25 Anni (आनी) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Himachal region and Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh. Anni is part of Mandi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General .LIVE Anni election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Anni election result or click here for compact election results of Anni and all other seats in Himachal Pradesh. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Anni go here.

Demographic profile of Anni:

This Scheduled Castes Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 37.69% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.2%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.4%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 88955 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 45100 were male and 43628 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Anni in 2022 is 967 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 77740 eligible electors, of which 40036 were male, 37704 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 72274 eligible electors, of which 37442 were male, 34832 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Anni in 2017 was 117. In 2012, there were 229 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Anni:

In the 2017 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Kishori Lal of BJP won in this seat defeating Paras Ram of INC by a margin of 5,983 which was 9.84% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 49.3% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Khub Ram of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Kishori Lal of BJP by a margin of 1,662 votes which was 2.97% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 38.74% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 25. Anni Assembly segment of the 2. Mandi Lok Sabha constituency. Ram Swaroop Sharma of BJP won the Mandi Parliament seat defeating Aashray Sharma of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Mandi Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Anni:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 3 contestants in the fray for this seat and 5 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Anni:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections from Anni are: Lokender Kumar (BJP), Inder Pal (AAP), Devki Nand (CPI(M)), Bansi Lal (INC), Paras Ram (IND), Kishori Lal (IND).

Voter turnout in Anni:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 73.89%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 78.2%, while it was 77.48% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -4.31% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Anni went to the polls in Phase Phase 1 of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Saturday, November 12, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Anni constituency:

Assembly constituency No.25. Anni comprises of the following areas of Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh: Anni Sub-Tehsil & Nirmand Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Himachal Pradesh border Anni constituency, which are: Karsog, Seraj, Banjar, Rampur, Theog. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Anni:

The geographic coordinates of Anni is: 31°29’07.4"N 77°30’58.3"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Anni

List of candididates contesting from Anni Assembly seat in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Lokender Kumar

Party: BJP

Age: 34

Profession: Agriculturist

Number of criminal cases: 11

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 29 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 45000

Moveable assets: Rs 9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 20 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Inder Pal

Party: AAP

Age: 40

Profession: Agriculturist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 14 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 5.7 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 10 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Devki Nand

Party: CPI(M)

Age: 45

Profession: Whole Timer of Party

Number of criminal cases: 9

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 29.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 8.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 21 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Bansi Lal

Party: INC

Age: 55

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 12.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2.2 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 12.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 4.5 lakh

Candidate name: Paras Ram

Party: IND

Age: 49

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 1.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 20 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 9.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.7 crore

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Kishori Lal

Party: IND

Age: 52

Profession: MLA

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 3.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 56.8 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 16.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 3.6 crore

Total income: Rs 17 lakh

