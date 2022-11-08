Anurag Thakur Pushes Bus That Broke Down in Middle of Road in Poll-bound Himachal's Bilaspur | WATCH

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur was on Tuesday evening seen pushing a passengers bus that broke down in the middle of a highway causing a traffic jam in the poll-bound Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur district. In a video shared on social media, the BJP leader was seen interacting with the bus driver and passengers and asking about their condition.

This took place when Thakur, who is in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh to campaign for BJP, got stuck in traffic on a narrow road along with his convoy and several others. He came out of his car, enquired about the situation, and joined other people who were pushing the bus to clear the traffic. The people were heard saying, “Ek, do, teen" (one, two, three) to push the bus.

Once the bus started, people thanked the minister, who then left for his further campaigning.

Earlier in the day, Thakur said the next BJP government in Himachal Pradesh will connect every village in the state with metal roads in five years and improve basic infrastructure at pilgrimage centers.

Addressing election rallies in Ghumarvi, Jhanduta, and Sadar assembly constituencies in Bilaspur district, he said the BJP will implement ‘Project Shakti’ in the state over the next 10 years to improve transport infrastructure.

Polling in Himachal Pradesh will be held on November 12 and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.

