Arkakong Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: NDPP Leading at 10.30 AM

Live election result updates and highlights of Arkakong seat in Nagaland. A total of 2 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Amenba Yaden (NCP), A. Pangjung Jamir (BJP). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 94.07% which is 6.22% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.22 Arkakong is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central region and Mokokchung district of Nagaland. Arkakong is part of Nagaland Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

Arkakong Election Results 2023 Results Party Candidate Name NDPP Imnatiba NPP Nuklutoshi Graduate and above

Graduate and above Criminal cases

Criminal cases Assets more than Rs 1 cr

Assets more than Rs 1 cr Deposit Forfeited

LIVE Arkakong election result

Advertisement

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Arkakong election result or click here for compact election results of Arkakong and all other seats in Nagaland. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Arkakong go here.

Demographic profile of Arkakong:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of % and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of %, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 81.95%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 19349 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 9,663 were male and 9,686 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Arkakong in 2023 is 1002 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 16379 eligible electors, of which 8,366 were male, 8,013 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 16617 eligible electors, of which 8,453 were male, 8,164 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Arkakong in 2018 was 89. In 2013, there were 70 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Arkakong:

In the 2018 Nagaland Assembly elections, Shri Imnatiba of NPP won in this seat defeating Shri Nuklutoshi of NPF by a margin of 793 which was 5.47% of the total votes cast for the seat. NPP had a vote share of 43.49% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Nuklutoshi of NPF emerged victorious in this seat beating Takatiba Masa Ao of INC by a margin of 1450 votes which was 9.27% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NPF had a vote share of 54.64% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NDPP got the most number of votes in the 22. Arkakong Assembly segment of the 1. Nagaland Lok Sabha constituency. Tokheho Yepthomi of NDPP won the Nagaland Parliament seat defeating K L Chishi of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, NPF got the most votes in this Assembly segment and NPF won the Nagaland Parliament seat.

Advertisement

Number of contestants in Arkakong:

A total of 2 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 4 contestants in the fray for this seat and 2 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Arkakong:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections from Arkakong are: Amenba Yaden (NCP), A. Pangjung Jamir (BJP).

Voter turnout in Arkakong:

Advertisement

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 94.07%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 87.85%, while it was 94.15% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 6.22% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Arkakong went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Nagaland Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Arkakong constituency:

Assembly constituency No.22. Arkakong comprises of the following areas of Mokokchung district of Nagaland: Changtongya Station and Yaongyimsen, Changtongya yimjen, Changtongya yi msen ard Akhoia villages of Chargtongya circle; and Unger, Kelengmen and Chuchuyimlang villages of Chuchuyimlang circle in Mokokchung Sadar sub-division.

A total of Six Assembly constituencies in the state of Nagaland border Arkakong constituency, which are: Tuli, Impur, Angetyongpang, Jangpetkong, Longleng, Tamlu. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Arkakong:

The geographic coordinates of Arkakong is: 26°31’48.4"N 94°38’18.6"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Arkakong

List of candidates contesting from Arkakong Assembly seat in the 2023 Nagaland state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: NuklutoshiParty: NPPAge: 56Gender: MaleProfession: Ex-Legislator/ PoliticianEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 1 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 10.2 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: ImnatibaParty: NDPPAge: 43Gender: MaleProfession: Politician Member of Legislative Assembly NagalandEducation: Post GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 3.4 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Arkakong election result or click here for compact election results of Arkakong and all other seats in Nagaland. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Arkakong go here.

Read all the Latest News here