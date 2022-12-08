Arki Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.50 Arki (अर्की) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Himachal region and Solan district of Himachal Pradesh. Arki is part of Shimla Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste .LIVE Arki election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Arki election result or click here for compact election results of Arki and all other seats in Himachal Pradesh. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Arki go here.

Demographic profile of Arki:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 30.03% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.17%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.68%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 95788 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 48037 were male and 47028 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Arki in 2022 is 979 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 84987 eligible electors, of which 43331 were male, 41656 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 77927 eligible electors, of which 39916 were male, 38011 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Arki in 2017 was 427. In 2012, there were 985 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Arki:

In the 2017 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Virbhadra Singh of INC won in this seat defeating Rattan Singh Pal of BJP by a margin of 6,051 which was 9.42% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 53.27% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Govind Ram Sharma of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Sanjay of INC by a margin of 2,075 votes which was 3.63% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 30.09% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 50. Arki Assembly segment of the 4. Shimla Lok Sabha constituency. Suresh Kumar Kashyap of BJP won the Shimla Parliament seat defeating Dhani Ram Shandil of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Shimla Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Arki:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 4 contestants in the fray for this seat and 11 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Arki:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections from Arki are: Govind Ram (BJP), Jeet Ram (AAP), Kamlesh (BSP), Sanjay (INC), Sanjay Kumar (IND), Rajender (IND), Jai Dev Singh (Rashtriya Devbhumi Party).

Voter turnout in Arki:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 75.17%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 76.34%, while it was 73.46% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -1.17% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Arki went to the polls in Phase Phase 1 of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Saturday, November 12, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Arki constituency:

Assembly constituency No.50. Arki comprises of the following areas of Solan district of Himachal Pradesh: Arki Tehsil, PCs matuli, Bayla, Kohu, Saur, Bhayunkhari, loharghat, Jainagar, ukhu, manlogkalan, Diggal & Chamdar of Ramshaher KC of Ramshaher Sub-Tehsil.

A total of eight Assembly constituencies in the state of Himachal Pradesh border Arki constituency, which are: Sri Naina Deviji, Bilaspur, Sundernagar, Shimla Rural, Solan, Kasauli, Doon, Nalagarh. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Arki:

The geographic coordinates of Arki is: 31°10’05.9"N 76°54’27.7"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Arki

List of candididates contesting from Arki Assembly seat in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Govind Ram

Party: BJP

Age: 66

Profession: Agriculturist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 19.8 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 54.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Total income: Rs 17.4 lakh

Candidate name: Jeet Ram

Party: AAP

Age: 40

Profession: Employed

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 2.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 2.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Kamlesh

Party: BSP

Age: 28

Profession: Farmer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 38.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 7.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 31 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sanjay

Party: INC

Age: 57

Profession: Transporter, MLA Arki

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 2.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 23.8 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 1.9 crore

Total income: Rs 14 lakh

Candidate name: Sanjay Kumar

Party: IND

Age: 40

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 3.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.2 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 33777

Immovable assets: Rs 3 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Rajender

Party: IND

Age: 53

Profession: Petrol Pump Dealer, Businessman

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 8.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 3.6 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 41.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 7.7 crore

Total income: Rs 20.5 lakh

Candidate name: Jai Dev Singh

Party: Rashtriya Devbhumi Party

Age: 42

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 37.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 7 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 70000

Immovable assets: Rs 37 lakh

Total income: Rs 7.7 lakh

