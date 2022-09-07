As Himachal Gears Up for Polls, State BJP Chief Says No Anti-Incumbency, More Cong Leaders Will Jump Ship

Himachal Pradesh’s BJP president Suresh Kashyap admits “challenges" in some constituencies but asserts that there is no anti-incumbency against the Jai Ram Thakur government and the ‘double-engine’ government will ensure the party romps home during the year-end elections to the state assembly.

In an exclusive interview with News18.com, Kashyap said the BJP government in the state had managed to push forward its developmental agenda. The track record of the development work during the pandemic period had benefitted people and it is such factors that would ensure the elimination of any anti-incumbency. “There may be some challenges in a few constituencies but there is no dissatisfaction against the Thakur government. We have ensured that our record speaks for itself," said Kashyap.

When asked if the Congress had taken a lead over the BJP while initiating the process of candidate selection, Kashyap said his party had an elaborate strategy for finalising ticket aspirants. “We take feedback from constituencies; carry out surveys before zeroing down on candidates, and eventually the parliamentary board takes a call. At every step, we ensure that the right candidates are chosen. We are well on course to picking up the winning candidates,’’ he said.

Ruling out any potential threat from the third entrant, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Kashyap claimed it would be a direct contest between the BJP and Congress. “The third party is just hype and it will be a direct contest. But even with a direct contest, we believe that people are tired of dynastic politics of the Congress and that will give us an emphatic edge," he said. He claimed that more leaders from the Congress who were getting restive with dynastic politics could cross over in the coming days.

“The party is in disarray. Veteran leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad have left. In Himachal, senior leaders like Anand Sharma are unhappy with the way party affairs are being handled. Some senior leaders are scuttling the chances of local leaders. I can’t imagine how a party in such a mess can pose a challenge to our government," said Kashyap.

The state BJP chief also ruled out dissension in BJP and said internal bickering was a more common feature within the Congress. “The people of the state have benefitted through schemes like Ujjwala Yojna, PM Awas Yojna and Sadak Yojna so they have realised the advantage of the ‘double-engine sarkar’ as said by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," said Kashyap.

