Asarwa Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Asarwa seat in Gujarat. A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Darshna M Vaghela (BJP), Mevada Jayantibhai Jethalal (AAP), Vankar Vasantkumar Nagjibhai (Upesh) (Bhartiya Jan Parishad), Ravat Harishbhai Shakrabhai (Garvi Gujarat Party), Vipul Parmar (INC), Jagdish Shankarlal Koitiya (IND), Falguni R Hadiyel (New India United Party). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 56.69% which is -8.89% compared to the 2017 elections.>>Constituency No.56 Asarwa (અસારવા) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Gujarat region and Ahmedabad district of Gujarat. Asarwa is part of Ahmedabad West Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste Urban.>>;LIVE Asarwa election result>>>Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Asarwa election result or =’https://www.news18.com/assembly-elections-2022/gujarat/asarwa-wise-election-results-live-s06a056/?utm_source=internal&utm_medium=articlebody&utm_campaign=gjhpelections’ target=’_blank’>click here for compact election results of Asarwa> and all other seats in Gujarat. For =’https://www.news18.com/assembly-elections-2022/gujarat/asarwa-election-result-s06a056/?utm_source=internal&utm_medium=articlebody&utm_campaign=gjhpelections’ target=’_blank’>detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Asarwa go here>.>>;Demographic profile of Asarwa:>>>This Scheduled Castes Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.73% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 1.76%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.31%, according the Census of India, 2011.>>In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,18,031 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,13,345 were male and 1,04,681 female and 5 registered voters were of the third gender./>/>The electorate gender ratio in Asarwa in 2022 is 924 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.>>In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,02,566 eligible electors, of which 1,06,232 were male, 96332 female and 2 electors of the third gender.>>In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,84,767 eligible electors, of which 98010 were male, 86757 female and 0 voters of the third gender.>>The number of service voters in Asarwa in 2017 was 86. In 2012, there were 415 service voters registered in the constituency.>>;Past winners / MLAs of Asarwa:>>>In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Parmar Pradipbhai Khanabhai of BJP won in this seat defeating Vaghela Kanubhai Atmaram of INC by a margin of 49,264 which was 37.16% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 65.12% in 2017 in this seat.>>In 2012, Rajanikant Mohanlal Patel (R M Patel) of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Surajkar Mangalbhai Hirabhai (Mangal Surajkar) of INC by a margin of 35,045 votes which was 27.98% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 61.33% in the seat.>>In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 56. Asarwa Assembly segment of the 8. Ahmedabad West Lok Sabha constituency. Dr Kirit P Solanki of BJP won the Ahmedabad West Parliament seat defeating Raju Parmar of INC. >>In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Ahmedabad West Parliament seat.>>;Number of contestants in Asarwa:>>;A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 9 contestants in the fray for this seat and 8 in the 2012 Assembly polls.>>;Contesting candidates in Asarwa:>>>The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Asarwa are: Darshna M Vaghela (BJP), Mevada Jayantibhai Jethalal (AAP), Vankar Vasantkumar Nagjibhai (Upesh) (Bhartiya Jan Parishad), Ravat Harishbhai Shakrabhai (Garvi Gujarat Party), Vipul Parmar (INC), Jagdish Shankarlal Koitiya (IND), Falguni R Hadiyel (New India United Party).>>;Voter turnout in Asarwa:>>>According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 56.69%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 65.58%, while it was 67.85% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -8.89% compared to the 2017 turnout.>>;Poll dates:>>>Asarwa went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.>>;Extent of Asarwa constituency:>>>Assembly constituency No.56. Asarwa comprises of the following areas of Ahmedabad district of Gujarat: Ahmedabad City Taluka (Part) - Ahmedabad municipal Corporation (Part) Ward No. - 17, 18, 19, 20, Asarva (oG) Ward No. – 44.>>A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Asarwa constituency, which are: Dariapur, Naroda, Thakkarbapa Nagar, Bapunagar,. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state. >>;Map location of Asarwa:>>>The geographic coordinates of Asarwa is: 23°03’01.4"N 72°36’15.8"E. =’https://www.google.com/maps/place/23%C2%B003’01.4%22N+72%C2%B036’15.8%22E/@23.0504,72.6022113,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m4!3m3!8m2!3d23.0504!4d72.6044′ target=’_blank’>Click here to view the location> on Google Maps.>>;Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Asarwa>>>List of candididates contesting from Asarwa Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: ;Darshna M. Vaghela> >Party: BJP >Age: 50 > Profession: Housewife >Number of criminal cases: 0 >Education: Graduate >Total assets: Rs 2.8 crore >Liabilities: Rs 63 lakh >Moveable assets: Rs 40.9 lakh >Immovable assets: Rs 2.4 crore >Total income: Rs 34.1 lakh >>Candidate name: ;Mevada Jayantibhai Jethalal> >Party: AAP >Age: 68 > Profession: Partnership with Krishang Heritage, Farming And Pensioner >Number of criminal cases: 1 >Education: Graduate Professional >Total assets: Rs 16.9 crore >Liabilities: Rs 5.8 crore >Moveable assets: Rs 3.5 crore >Immovable assets: Rs 13.4 crore >Total income: Rs 40.1 lakh >>Candidate name: ;Vankar Vasantkumar Nagjibhai (Upesh)> >Party: Bhartiya Jan Parishad >Age: 45 > Profession: Nil >Number of criminal cases: 0 >Education: 10th Pass >Total assets: Rs 19.5 lakh >Liabilities: Rs 2 lakh >Moveable assets: Rs 9.5 lakh >Immovable assets: Rs 10 lakh >Total income: Rs 1.6 lakh >>Candidate name: ;Ravat Harishbhai Shakrabhai> >Party: Garvi Gujarat Party >Age: 59 > Profession: Labour Work >Number of criminal cases: 0 >Education: 8th Pass >Total assets: Rs 9.3 lakh >Liabilities: Rs 0 >Moveable assets: Rs 4.3 lakh >Immovable assets: Rs 5 lakh >Total income: Rs 0 >>Candidate name: ;Vipul Parmar> >Party: INC >Age: 42 > Profession: Business >Number of criminal cases: 0 >Education: Graduate >Total assets: Rs 49.5 lakh >Liabilities: Rs 1.2 lakh >Moveable assets: Rs 31.5 lakh >Immovable assets: Rs 18 lakh >Total income: Rs 5.2 lakh >>Candidate name: ;Jagdish Shankarlal Koitiya> >Party: IND >Age: 55 > Profession: Advocate Business >Number of criminal cases: 0 >Education: Graduate Professional >Total assets: Rs 7 lakh >Liabilities: Rs 0 >Moveable assets: Rs 3.7 lakh >Immovable assets: Rs 3.3 lakh >Total income: Rs 15000 >>Candidate name: ;Falguni R. Hadiyel> >Party: New India United Party >Age: 27 > Profession: House Wife >Number of criminal cases: 0 >Education: 8th Pass >Total assets: Rs 1.3 lakh >Liabilities: Rs 0 >Moveable assets: Rs 1.3 lakh >Immovable assets: Rs 0 >Total income: Rs 0

