Asharambari Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Asharambari seat in Tripura. A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Subrata Majumdar (BJP), Nirmal Biswas (CPM), Kishore Roy (IND). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 88.24% which is -3.53% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.26 Asharambari (আশারামবাড়ি) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and Khowai district of Tripura. Asharambari is part of Tripura East Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Asharambari election result or click here for compact election results of Asharambari and all other seats in Tripura. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Asharambari go here.

Demographic profile of Asharambari:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.69% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 76.2%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.89%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 39868 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 20,186 were male and 19,682 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Asharambari in 2023 is 975 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 36413 eligible electors, of which 18,566 were male, 17,847 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 32239 eligible electors, of which 16,376 were male, 15,863 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Asharambari in 2018 was 22. In 2013, there were 24 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Asharambari:

In the 2018 Tripura Assembly elections, Mevar Kr Jamatia of IPFT won in this seat defeating Aghore Deb Barma of CPM by a margin of 6987 which was 20.57% of the total votes cast for the seat. IPFT had a vote share of 56.5% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Aghore Debbarma of CPM emerged victorious in this seat beating Amiya Kumar Debbarma of INPT by a margin of 7217 votes which was 24.11% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPM had a vote share of 59.55% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 26. Asharambari Assembly segment of the 2. Tripura East Lok Sabha constituency. Rebati Tripura of BJP won the Tripura East Parliament seat defeating Maharaj Kumari Pragya Debburman of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPM got the most votes in this Assembly segment and CPM won the Tripura East Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Asharambari:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 6 contestants in the fray for this seat and 4 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Asharambari:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections from Asharambari are: Subrata Majumdar (BJP), Nirmal Biswas (CPM), Kishore Roy (IND).

Voter turnout in Asharambari:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 88.24%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 91.77%, while it was 92.92% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -3.53% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Asharambari went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tripura Assembly elections 2023 on Thursday, February 16, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Asharambari constituency:

Assembly constituency No.26. Asharambari comprises of the following areas of Khowai district of Tripura: Asharambari, Champahour and Behalabari Tehsils; Paschim Rajnagar mouza in laxminarayanpur Tehsil; Purba Singhicharra and Paschim Bachaibari mouzas in Singhichhara Tehsil; Badlabari, mainakbari, uttar Pramodenagar and Jagnakobrabari mouzas in Durgapur Tehsil; Tuichingrambari and Karaibari mouzas in maharanipur Tehsil; and Sriramkhara mouza in Krishnapur Tehsil in Khowai sub-division.

A total of Six Assembly constituencies in the state of Tripura border Asharambari constituency, which are: Khowai, Kalyanpur-Pramodenagar, Krishnapur, Kamalpur, Surma, Ambassa. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Bangladesh.

Map location of Asharambari:

The geographic coordinates of Asharambari is: 24°06’45.7"N 91°41’52.1"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Asharambari

List of candidates contesting from Asharambari Assembly seat in the 2023 Tripura state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Jayanti Deb Barma

Party: IPFT

Age: 42

Gender: Female

Profession: Social Activist

Education: 12th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 25.8 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Jappu Debbarma

Party: IND

Age: 35

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Service

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 1.2 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Dilip Debbarma

Party: CPM

Age: 50

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Service

Education: 12th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 1.4 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 7 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Archana Urang

Party: IND

Age: 36

Gender: Female

Profession: Small Business

Education: Literate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 5000

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Animesh Debbarma

Party: TMP

Age: 53

Gender: Male

Profession: Deputy Chief Executive Member of TTAADC

Education: Graduate Professional

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 2.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

