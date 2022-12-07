Ashok Nagar ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.221

Ward No.221 Ashok Nagar (अशोक नगर) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the Shahdara district and Rohtas Nagar Assembly constituency and North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Ashok Nagar went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Ashok Nagar corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Ashok Nagar ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Ashok Nagar was part of the old of East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Ashok Nagar candidates 2022

There are a total of 4 contestants in the fray from Ashok Nagar ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Sushma Rana (AAP), Reena Maheshwari (BJP), Manju (BSP), Niti Garg (INC).

MLA and MP of Ashok Nagar

Jitender Mahajan of BJP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 64. Rohtas Nagar Assembly constituency and Manoj Kumar Tiwari of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Ashok Nagar is a part.

Demographic profile of Ashok Nagar

According to the delimitation report, Ashok Nagar ward has a total population of 59,850 of which 13,216 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 22.08% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Ashok Nagar ward

The following areas are covered under the Ashok Nagar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Hradev Puri; East Jyoti Nagar, Kailash Colony T- Huts; East Of Loni Road Lig Flats, Pocket-C; Mig Flats East Of Loni Road; Mig Flats East Of Loni Road; Ashok Nagar A Block, Ashok Nagar B Block; Ashok Nagar C Block; Ashok Nagar D-1 Block, Ashok Nagar D Block; Ashok Nagar E Block; Durga Puri Ext.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 221. Ashok Nagar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Sushma Rana; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 4,67,23,000; Total liabilities: Rs 60,000.

Candidate name: Reena Maheshwari; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 98,73,876; Total liabilities: Rs 11,00,000.

Candidate name: Manju; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate Professional; Total assets: Rs 1,18,13,400; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Niti Garg; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 3,69,43,314; Total liabilities: Rs 44,67,011.

