Ashok Vihar ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.65

Ward No.65 Ashok Vihar (अशोक विहार) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the North Delhi district and Wazirpur Assembly constituency and Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Ashok Vihar went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Ashok Vihar corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Ashok Vihar ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Ashok Vihar was part of the old of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Ashok Vihar candidates 2022

There are a total of 6 contestants in the fray from Ashok Vihar ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Reeta Khari (AAP), Poonam Sharma (BJP), Manju Devi (BSP), Sita Devi (CPIMLL), Manisha (INC), Rajwati Devi (IND).

MLA and MP of Ashok Vihar

Rajesh Gupta of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 17. Wazirpur Assembly constituency and Dr Harsh Vardhan of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat of which Ashok Vihar is a part.

Demographic profile of Ashok Vihar

According to the delimitation report, Ashok Vihar ward has a total population of 55,773 of which 12,206 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 21.89% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Ashok Vihar ward

The following areas are covered under the Ashok Vihar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Ashok Vihar Phase-Ii Pocket-A; Ashok Vihar-Ii Block B-1, B-2, B-3, B-4; “Ashok Vihar-Ii Block B-1, B-2, B-3, B-4, Ashok Vihar-Ii Pocket-A, B, B-Iv, Lig Flats;" Ashok Vihar-Ii Block C-1, C-2, C-3,; Ashok Vihar-Ii Pocket-A, B, B-Iv, Lig Flats; “Ashok Vihar-Iii Mig Flats, Janta Flats, Lig Flats, Rits Flats, T-Huts, Block No- 1 To 11, , Block A1 To A3, B1 To B7, C1 To C4, D1 To D4;" Sawan Park/Jailarwala Bagh; Ashok Vihar Phase-1Block J, Ja; Ashok Vihar-1 Block G, Police Line Staff Qtrs; Ashok Vihar-1 Block I; Wazirpur Village, Thuts; Ashok Vihar- Ph-I Block-A,; Ashok Vihar-1 Block G, Police Line Staff Qtrs; Chander Shekhar Azad Colony; Wazir Pur Ind Area And T-Huts.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 65. Ashok Vihar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Reeta Khari; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 47,82,530; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Poonam Sharma; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,86,79,993; Total liabilities: Rs 4,14,87,547.

Candidate name: Manju Devi; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Illiterate; Total assets: Rs 2,82,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Sita Devi; Party: CPIMLL; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Illiterate; Total assets: Rs 2,76,500; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Manisha; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 82,79,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Rajwati Devi; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Illiterate; Total assets: Rs 2,97,847; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

