Assembly Elections LIVE Updates: BJP chief JP Nadda will release the ‘Sankalp Patra’ or poll manifesto of the saffron party on Wednesday for the upcoming Meghalaya Assembly elections. Political temperatures rise in the northeast states with assembly elections just round the corner. Remember, polling in Tripura will take place on February 16, and Meghalaya and Nagaland will vote on February 27. The counting for all three states will be held on March 2.

HERE ARE THE LATEST UPDATES FROM POLL-BOUND NORTHEAST STATES:

Nagaland Elections: The BJP on Tuesday promised a special package for Eastern Nagaland and establish a development board for the holistic development of the region if the party returns to power in the state for the second time in a row.





Last Elections for Tipra Motha Chief: Tipra Motha Chairman Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on Tuesday announced that he will quit politics after the February 16 Assembly elections and will never seek votes as 'Bubagra' (king). Addressing a rally in Tripura on the last day of the campaign, the scion of the former royal family of Tripura said many leaders have deserted him without understanding his feelings.

BJP President JP Nadda addressed a rally in Shillong, Meghalaya. He hit out at the Trinamool Congress and said, "in Meghalaya - TMC stands for Talabaji, Money laundering and Corruption"

CNN-News18 Ground Report: Tribal votes and issues are the main focus of Tripura elections this time. Political parties, too, are going all out to woo the community, projecting tribal faces in the campaign. READ MORE

Tripura Elections: Tipra Motha hints at a post-poll alliance in the state in case of a 'deadlock' with no alliance or party to gain majority in the upcoming three-cornered elections. "Tipra Motha may stake claim to form government," its president Bijoy Kumar Hrangkhawl said.

