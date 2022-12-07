Azadpur ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.16

Ward No.16 Azadpur (आजादपुर) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the North Delhi district and Adarsh Nagar Assembly constituency and Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Azadpur went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Azadpur corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Azadpur ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Azadpur was part of the old of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Azadpur candidates 2022

There are a total of 5 contestants in the fray from Azadpur ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Mannu (AAP), Suman Kumari (BJP), Manju (BSP), Ritu Singh (INC), Sapna (IND).

MLA and MP of Azadpur

Pawan Sharma of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 4. Adarsh Nagar Assembly constituency and Dr Harsh Vardhan of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat of which Azadpur is a part.

Demographic profile of Azadpur

According to the delimitation report, Azadpur ward has a total population of 69,220 of which 15,031 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 21.71% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Azadpur ward

The following areas are covered under the Azadpur ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: D.D.A. Slum Tentament (Jahangir Puri) Block -A, B, C, F, A1; Jahangir Puri, Resettlement Colony Block A, T.Huts,, Sanjay Nagar And Mahendra Park; Rajasthan Udyog Nagar; Ram Garh Village; Sanjay Enclave Lig Flats; Shahalam Bandh Road H-3 And H-4 Block; D.D.A. Slum Tentament (Jahangir Puri) Block -A, B, C, F, A1; D.D.A. Slum Tentament (Jahangir Puri) Block -A, B, C, F, A1, Jahangir Puri, Resettlement Colony Block H, H 1, H2, H3, H4, , G2 Thuts; Jahangir Puri, Resettlement Colony Block A, T.Huts,; Jahangir Puri, Resettlement Colony Block G, G1, G2; Jahangir Puri, Resettlement Colony Block H, H 1, H2, H3, H4, , G2 Thuts; Jahangir Puri, T.Huts Area B-3 Market A Block Sabzi Mandi Jahangir Puri T.Huts.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 16. Azadpur ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Mannu; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 32,47,390; Total liabilities: Rs 6,23,316.

Candidate name: Suman Kumari; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 1,95,42,357; Total liabilities: Rs 42,50,000.

Candidate name: Manju; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Illiterate; Total assets: Rs 2,50,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Ritu Singh; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 1; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 2,13,58,514; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Sapna; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 36,10,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

