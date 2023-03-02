Badharghat Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Badharghat seat in Tripura. A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Rebati Mohan Das (BJP), Ramu Das (CPM), Kuheli Das (Sinha) (TMC), Ashok Kumar Das (IND). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 87.7% which is -4.4% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.14 Badharghat (বদরঘাট) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and West Tripura district of Tripura. Badharghat is part of Tripura West Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: General .

LIVE Badharghat election result

Advertisement

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Badharghat election result or click here for compact election results of Badharghat and all other seats in Tripura. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Badharghat go here.

Demographic profile of Badharghat:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 34.95% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 1.81%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.89%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 61958 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 31,012 were male and 30,946 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Badharghat in 2023 is 998 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 57661 eligible electors, of which 29,339 were male, 28,322 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 52672 eligible electors, of which 26,987 were male, 25,685 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Badharghat in 2018 was 177. In 2013, there were 45 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Badharghat:

In the 2018 Tripura Assembly elections, Dilip Sarkar of BJP won in this seat defeating Jharna Das(Baidya) of CPM by a margin of 5448 which was 10% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 52.41% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Dilip Sarkar of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Samar Das of RSP by a margin of 643 votes which was 1.3% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 49.29% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 14. Badharghat Assembly segment of the 1. Tripura West Lok Sabha constituency. Pratima Bhoumik of BJP won the Tripura West Parliament seat defeating Subal Bhowmik of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPM got the most votes in this Assembly segment and CPM won the Tripura West Parliament seat.

Advertisement

Number of contestants in Badharghat:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 5 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Badharghat:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections from Badharghat are: Rebati Mohan Das (BJP), Ramu Das (CPM), Kuheli Das (Sinha) (TMC), Ashok Kumar Das (IND).

Voter turnout in Badharghat:

Advertisement

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 87.7%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 92.1%, while it was 93.7% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -4.4% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Badharghat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tripura Assembly elections 2023 on Thursday, February 16, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Badharghat constituency:

Assembly constituency No.14. Badharghat comprises of the following areas of West Tripura district of Tripura: Badharghat Tehsil in Bishalgarh Sub-Division

A total of Four Assembly constituencies in the state of Tripura border Badharghat constituency, which are: Ramnagar, Town Bordowali, Pratapgarh, Suryamaninagar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Bangladesh.

Map location of Badharghat:

The geographic coordinates of Badharghat is: 23°48’18.0"N 91°15’35.3"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Badharghat

List of candidates contesting from Badharghat Assembly seat in the 2023 Tripura state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Sushil Chandra Das

Party: IND

Age: 34

Gender: Male

Profession: Farmer

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 27500

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Partha Ranjan Sarkar

Party: AIFB

Age: 54

Gender: Male

Profession: Advocate

Education: Graduate Professional

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 89.3 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mridul Kanti Sarkar

Party: IND

Age: 44

Gender: Male

Profession: Private Tutor

Education: 12th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 2000

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mina Rani Sarkar

Party: BJP

Age: 58

Gender: Female

Profession: Social Worker

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 24.2 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Badharghat election result or click here for compact election results of Badharghat and all other seats in Tripura. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Badharghat go here.

Read all the Latest News here