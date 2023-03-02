Baghmara Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Baghmara seat in Meghalaya. A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Satto R. Marak (NPP), Samuel M Sangma (BJP), Nathawal S. Marak (IND), Kartush R. Marak (IND), Dr. Saljagringrang R. Marak (TMC), Alphonse Ch. Sangma (INC). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 82.95% which is -4.55% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.60 Baghmara is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Garo Hills region and South Garo Hills district of Meghalaya. Baghmara is part of Tura Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

LIVE Baghmara election result

Demographic profile of Baghmara:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.51% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 92.75%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 57.65%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 33232 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 16,859 were male and 16,373 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Baghmara in 2023 is 971 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 28966 eligible electors, of which 14,762 were male, 14,204 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 23054 eligible electors, of which 11,773 were male, 11,281 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Baghmara in 2018 was 10. In 2013, there were 2 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Baghmara:

In the 2018 Meghalaya Assembly elections, Samuel M Sangma of IND won in this seat defeating Sengnal N Sangma of NPEP by a margin of 2242 which was 8.78% of the total votes cast for the seat. IND had a vote share of 31.63% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Samuel M Sangma of IND emerged victorious in this seat beating Sirgan A Sangma of IND by a margin of 3587 votes which was 17.7% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 38.13% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NPP got the most number of votes in the 60. Baghmara Assembly segment of the 2. Tura Lok Sabha constituency. Agatha K Sangma of NPP won the Tura Parliament seat defeating Dr Mukul Sangma of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, NPP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and NPP won the Tura Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Baghmara:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 6 contestants in the fray for this seat and 9 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Baghmara:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections from Baghmara are: Satto R. Marak (NPP), Samuel M Sangma (BJP), Nathawal S. Marak (IND), Kartush R. Marak (IND), Dr. Saljagringrang R. Marak (TMC), Alphonse Ch. Sangma (INC).

Voter turnout in Baghmara:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 82.95%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 87.5%, while it was 87.98% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -4.55% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Baghmara went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Meghalaya Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Baghmara constituency:

Assembly constituency No.60. Baghmara comprises of the following areas of South Garo Hills district of Meghalaya: 1. 10. Mindikgre, 11. Gittinggre, 12. Bajragre, 13. Chambilgre, 14. Nilwagre and 15. Headquarter G. S. Circles of Baghmara C.D. Block, 2. Baghmara (mB) and 3. 1. Gasupara, 2. Sempara, 3. Jatrkona, 4. Dimapara, 9. Kapasipara, 10.mekaadu, 12.Tellekali, 13.Rongchong, 14. Ranmchengnga and 15. Sibari G.S. Circles of Gasuapara C.D. Block.

A total of Three Assembly constituencies in the state of Meghalaya border Baghmara constituency, which are: Dalu, Rongara Siju, Chokpot. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Bangladesh.

Map location of Baghmara:

The geographic coordinates of Baghmara is: 25°13’19.2"N 90°28’13.4"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Baghmara

List of candidates contesting from Baghmara Assembly seat in the 2023 Meghalaya state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Satto R. MarakParty: NPPAge: 45Gender: MaleProfession: Social WorkerEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 84.5 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 16.3 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Samuel M SangmaParty: BJPAge: 56Gender: MaleProfession: Former MLAEducation: 12th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 3.5 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Nathawal S. MarakParty: INDAge: 37Gender: MaleProfession: Social Service - Member of GHADC (MDC)Education: 12th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 42.1 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Kartush R. MarakParty: INDAge: 46Gender: MaleProfession: BusinessEducation: 10th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 18.8 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 4.4 croreTotal income: Rs 1.1 crore

Candidate name: Dr. Saljagringrang R. MarakParty: TMCAge: 34Gender: MaleProfession: VeterinarianEducation: Graduate ProfessionalCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 13.1 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Alphonse Ch. SangmaParty: INCAge: 52Gender: MaleProfession: Voluntary Retired Junior EngineerEducation: Graduate ProfessionalCriminal cases: 1Total assets: Rs 17.9 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

