Baljeet Nagar ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.88

Ward No.88 Baljeet Nagar (बलजीत नगर) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the New Delhi district and Patel Nagar Assembly constituency and New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Baljeet Nagar went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Baljeet Nagar corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Baljeet Nagar ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

Advertisement

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Baljeet Nagar was part of the old of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Baljeet Nagar candidates 2022

There are a total of 4 contestants in the fray from Baljeet Nagar ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Runakshi Sharma (AAP), Ayushi Tiwari (BJP), Uma (INC), Rinki Singh (IND).

MLA and MP of Baljeet Nagar

Raaj Kumar Anand of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 24. Patel Nagar Assembly constituency and Meenakashi Lekhi of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Baljeet Nagar is a part.

Demographic profile of Baljeet Nagar

Advertisement

According to the delimitation report, Baljeet Nagar ward has a total population of 54,213 of which 6,240 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 11.51% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Baljeet Nagar ward

The following areas are covered under the Baljeet Nagar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Baljeet Nagar; Dms Colonyblock - H, E, F, G; Nehru Nagar, Thuts, Prem Nagar; Railway Colony, Opp. Patel Nagar Rly. Station.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Advertisement

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 88. Baljeet Nagar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Runakshi Sharma; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate Professional; Total assets: Rs 7,95,666; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Ayushi Tiwari; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Others; Total assets: Rs 9,43,855; Total liabilities: Rs 7,000.

Candidate name: Uma; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 42,86,990; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Advertisement

Candidate name: Rinki Singh; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate Professional; Total assets: Rs 3,70,70,000; Total liabilities: Rs 6,00,000.

Read all the Latest News here