Banamalipur Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Banamalipur seat in Tripura. A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Shibani Bhowmik (IND), Ramkrishna Debnath (IND), Manik Saha (BJP), Asish Kumar Saha (INC), Arnab Roy (RPIA), Ananta Banerjee (TMC). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 80.51% which is -6.86% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.9 Banamalipur (বনমালীপুর) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and West Tripura district of Tripura. Banamalipur is part of Tripura West Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: General .

LIVE Banamalipur election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Banamalipur election result or click here for compact election results of Banamalipur and all other seats in Tripura. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Banamalipur go here.

Demographic profile of Banamalipur:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.6% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 4.37%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.89%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 41437 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 19,740 were male and 21,697 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Banamalipur in 2023 is 1099 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 40478 eligible electors, of which 19,592 were male, 20,886 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 39182 eligible electors, of which 19,236 were male, 19,946 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Banamalipur in 2018 was 20. In 2013, there were 25 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Banamalipur:

In the 2018 Tripura Assembly elections, Biplab Kumar Deb of BJP won in this seat defeating Amal Chakraborty of CPM by a margin of 9549 which was 26.16% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 59.62% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Gopal Chandra Roy of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Yudhisthir Das of CPI by a margin of 5762 votes which was 16.96% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 57.28% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 9. Banamalipur Assembly segment of the 1. Tripura West Lok Sabha constituency. Pratima Bhoumik of BJP won the Tripura West Parliament seat defeating Subal Bhowmik of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPM got the most votes in this Assembly segment and CPM won the Tripura West Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Banamalipur:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 8 contestants in the fray for this seat and 5 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Banamalipur:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections from Banamalipur are: Shibani Bhowmik (IND), Ramkrishna Debnath (IND), Manik Saha (BJP), Asish Kumar Saha (INC), Arnab Roy (RPIA), Ananta Banerjee (TMC).

Voter turnout in Banamalipur:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 80.51%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 87.37%, while it was 86.78% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -6.86% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Banamalipur went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tripura Assembly elections 2023 on Thursday, February 16, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Banamalipur constituency:

Assembly constituency No.9. Banamalipur comprises of the following areas of West Tripura district of Tripura: Ward Nos. 4, 5, 15, 16 and 17 of Agartala municipal Council in Agartala east Tehsil in Sadar Sub-Division

A total of Four Assembly constituencies in the state of Tripura border Banamalipur constituency, which are: Khayerpur, Agartala, Town Bordowali, Pratapgarh. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Banamalipur:

The geographic coordinates of Banamalipur is: 23°50’15.0"N 91°17’29.8"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Banamalipur

List of candidates contesting from Banamalipur Assembly seat in the 2023 Tripura state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Sujata Datta

Party: IND

Age: 63

Gender: Female

Profession: House Wife

Education: Post Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 73.7 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 3.3 lakh

Candidate name: Santanu Saha

Party: TMC

Age: 29

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Work

Education: 10th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 35700

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Rajib Bhattacharjee

Party: BJP

Age: 51

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Service

Education: 8th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 11.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 9.3 lakh

Candidate name: Gopal Chandra Roy

Party: INC

Age: 72

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Work and Legal Practitioner

Education: Graduate Professional

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 2.4 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 11.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Brajalal Debnath

Party: IND

Age: 76

Gender: Male

Profession: Defense Pensioner

Education: Graduate Professional

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 61.3 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 7.6 lakh

