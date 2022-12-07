Baprola ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.111

Ward No.111 Baprola (बापरौला) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the South West Delhi district and Vikaspuri Assembly constituency and West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Baprola went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Baprola corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Baprola ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Baprola was part of the old of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Baprola candidates 2022

There are a total of 12 contestants in the fray from Baprola ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Ravinder (AAP), Mahesh Kumar Tripathi (BJP), Ramesh Prasad Yadav (BSP), Jatin Sehrawat (INC), Jitender Kumar Tomar (IND), Pradip Kumar (IND), Bhushan Kumar (IND), Sarita Malik (IND), Ravinder Singh (IND), Shambhu Singh (IND), Satpal Solanki (IND), Hemant Kumar Singh (JDU).

MLA and MP of Baprola

Mahinder Yadav of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 31. Vikaspuri Assembly constituency and Parvesh Sahib Singh of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the West Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Baprola is a part.

Demographic profile of Baprola

According to the delimitation report, Baprola ward has a total population of 54,328 of which 7,657 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 14.09% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Baprola ward

The following areas are covered under the Baprola ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Tilangpur Kotla C.T. Kotla Vihar Phase - I, Ii; Tilangpur Kotla C.T. Kotla Vihar Phase - I, Ii, Tilangpur Kotla C.T. Village Tilangpur Kotla; Ranhola C.T. Ranhola Vihar, Ranhola C.T. Satyam Vihar, Pratap Vihar; Ranhola C.T. Satyam Vihar, Pratap Vihar; “Baprola Ct Ambedakar Place, Baprola Ct Ganga Vihar ( Near Vikas Kunj ), Ph.Iv, Baprola Ct Harphool Vihar, Baprola Ct Jai Vihar -> Pradham Encl. + Subidha Encl.+ Prashant Encl.+ Gadda Colony, Jai Vihar Extn., Baprola Ct Kotla Vihar, Ph.Iv, Baprola Ct Nangli Vihar Ext., Baprola Ct Nangli Vihar Ext. Phase Iii, Baprola Ct Police Colony, Baprola Ct Village - Baprola;" Baprola Ct Dass Garden Block - A, B, C, D; “Baprola Ct Jai Vihar -> Pradham Encl. + Subidha Encl.+ Prashant Encl.+ Gadda Colony, Jai Vihar Extn.;" Baprola Ct Village - Baprola.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 111. Baprola ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Ravinder; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 1; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 5,00,73,618; Total liabilities: Rs 7,96,167.

Candidate name: Mahesh Kumar Tripathi; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 67,82,822; Total liabilities: Rs 3,55,000.

Candidate name: Ramesh Prasad Yadav; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 3,24,57,756; Total liabilities: Rs 5,10,780.

Candidate name: Bhushan Kumar; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 52,281; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Jitender Kumar Tomar; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate Professional; Total assets: Rs 31,72,000; Total liabilities: Rs 6,00,000.

Candidate name: Pradip Kumar; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Literate; Total assets: Rs 1,11,65,444; Total liabilities: Rs 3,56,720.

Candidate name: Ravinder Singh; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 2; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 6,51,165; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Sarita Malik; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 57,17,643; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Satpal Solanki; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 1; Education: Graduate Professional; Total assets: Rs 1,55,43,666; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Shambhu Singh; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,70,35,255; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Hemant Kumar Singh; Party: JDU; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 4,53,357; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

