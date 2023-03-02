Barjala Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Barjala seat in Tripura. A total of 2 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Nitai Sarkar (TMP), Nihar Ranjan Sarkar (TMC), Nayan Sarkar (CPM), Krishnadhan Das (BJP), Biplab Das (IND), Babul Bairagi (IND). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 88.01% which is -4.75% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.4 Barjala (বরজলা) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and West Tripura district of Tripura. Barjala is part of Tripura West Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: General .

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Barjala election result or click here for compact election results of Barjala and all other seats in Tripura. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Barjala go here.

Demographic profile of Barjala:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 29.31% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.98%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.89%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 46736 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 23,623 were male and 23,104 female and 9 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Barjala in 2023 is 978 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 42358 eligible electors, of which 21,752 were male, 20,605 female and 1 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 38061 eligible electors, of which 19,556 were male, 18,505 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Barjala in 2018 was 288. In 2013, there were 123 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Barjala:

In the 2018 Tripura Assembly elections, Dilip Kumar Das of BJP won in this seat defeating Jhumu Sarkar of CPM by a margin of 6227 which was 15.56% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 55.11% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Jitendra Sarkar of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Jitendra Das of CPM by a margin of 261 votes which was 0.73% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 49.25% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 4. Barjala Assembly segment of the 1. Tripura West Lok Sabha constituency. Pratima Bhoumik of BJP won the Tripura West Parliament seat defeating Subal Bhowmik of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPM got the most votes in this Assembly segment and CPM won the Tripura West Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Barjala:

A total of 2 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 4 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Barjala:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections from Barjala are: Nitai Sarkar (TMP), Nihar Ranjan Sarkar (TMC), Nayan Sarkar (CPM), Krishnadhan Das (BJP), Biplab Das (IND), Babul Bairagi (IND).

Voter turnout in Barjala:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 88.01%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 92.76%, while it was 94.64% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -4.75% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Barjala went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tripura Assembly elections 2023 on Thursday, February 16, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Barjala constituency:

Assembly constituency No.4. Barjala comprises of the following areas of West Tripura district of Tripura: Lankamura Tehsil; Barjala mouza in Barjala Tehsil; and Kunjavan mouza (part) in Indranagar Tehsil in Sadar Sub-Division

A total of Five Assembly constituencies in the state of Tripura border Barjala constituency, which are: Bamutia, Agartala, Ramnagar, Town Bordowali, Banamalipur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Bangladesh.

Map location of Barjala:

The geographic coordinates of Barjala is: 23°52’49.1"N 91°15’38.5"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Barjala

List of candidates contesting from Barjala Assembly seat in the 2023 Tripura state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Sudip Sarkar

Party: CPM

Age: 49

Gender: Male

Profession: Agriculture Farmer

Education: 10th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 57.8 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Candidate name: Dr. Dilip Kumar Das

Party: BJP

Age: 70

Gender: Male

Profession: Associate Professor of Tripura Medical College as Gynaecologist

Education: Graduate Professional

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 8.4 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 32.2 lakh

