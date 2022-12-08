Barsar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.39 Barsar (बड़सर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Lower Himachal region and Hamirpur district of Himachal Pradesh. Barsar is part of Hamirpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General .LIVE Barsar election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Barsar election result or click here for compact election results of Barsar and all other seats in Himachal Pradesh. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Barsar go here.

Demographic profile of Barsar:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 24.06% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 88.15%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 87505 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 41905 were male and 43616 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Barsar in 2022 is 1041 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 80717 eligible electors, of which 39915 were male, 40802 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 75582 eligible electors, of which 37729 were male, 37853 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Barsar in 2017 was 1255. In 2012, there were 2347 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Barsar:

In the 2017 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Inder Dutt Lakhanpal of INC won in this seat defeating Baldev Sharma of BJP by a margin of 439 which was 0.77% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 44.11% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Inder Dutt Lakhanpal of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Baldev Sharma of BJP by a margin of 2,658 votes which was 5.21% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 51.02% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 39. Barsar Assembly segment of the 3. Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency. Anurag Singh Thakur of BJP won the Hamirpur Parliament seat defeating Ram Lal Thakur of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Hamirpur Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Barsar:A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 7 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Barsar:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections from Barsar are: Maya Sharma (BJP), Gulshan (AAP), Rattan Chand Katoch (BSP), Paramjit Singh (Himachal Jan Kranti Party), Inder Dutt Lakhanpal (INC), Sanjeev Kumar (IND), Naresh Kumar (Rashtriya Devbhumi Party).

Voter turnout in Barsar:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 71.17%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 71.01%, while it was 67.7% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is 0.16% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Barsar went to the polls in Phase Phase 1 of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Saturday, November 12, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Barsar constituency:

Assembly constituency No.39. Barsar comprises of the following areas of Hamirpur district of Himachal Pradesh: Barsar Tehsil & Dhatwal Sub-Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Himachal Pradesh border Barsar constituency, which are: Kutlehar, Nadaun, Hamirpur, Ghumarwin, Jhanduta. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Barsar:

The geographic coordinates of Barsar is: 31°31’58.8"N 76°30’31.0"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Barsar

List of candididates contesting from Barsar Assembly seat in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Maya Sharma Party: BJP Age: 53 Profession: Agriculturist & Partner in HIM Queen Distilers & Bottlers Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: 10th Pass Total assets: Rs 6.8 crore Liabilities: Rs 29.4 lakh Moveable assets: Rs 1.5 crore Immovable assets: Rs 5.3 crore Total income: Rs 42.7 lakh

Candidate name: Gulshan Party: AAP Age: 50 Profession: Businessman Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: 10th Pass Total assets: Rs 67.2 lakh Liabilities: Rs 8.9 lakh Moveable assets: Rs 26.2 lakh Immovable assets: Rs 41 lakh Total income: Rs 4.7 lakh

Candidate name: Rattan Chand Katoch Party: BSP Age: 64 Profession: Retired Planning Officer SJV-N At Jhakri HP Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: 10th Pass Total assets: Rs 98.4 lakh Liabilities: Rs 8 lakh Moveable assets: Rs 28.4 lakh Immovable assets: Rs 70 lakh Total income: Rs 3.3 lakh

Candidate name: Paramjit Singh Party: Himachal Jan Kranti Party Age: 35 Profession: Self- Employed Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: Graduate Total assets: Rs 5.1 lakh Liabilities: Rs 2.9 lakh Moveable assets: Rs 5.1 lakh Immovable assets: Rs 0 Total income: Rs 2.4 lakh

Candidate name: Inder Dutt Lakhanpal Party: INC Age: 60 Profession: Social & Public Service/ Self Employed Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: Graduate Total assets: Rs 7.4 crore Liabilities: Rs 2.1 crore Moveable assets: Rs 63.4 lakh Immovable assets: Rs 6.8 crore Total income: Rs 14.5 lakh

Candidate name: Sanjeev Kumar Party: IND Age: 52 Profession: Owner of Book Depot Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: 12th Pass Total assets: Rs 43.1 lakh Liabilities: Rs 5.7 lakh Moveable assets: Rs 12.1 lakh Immovable assets: Rs 31 lakh Total income: Rs 18.3 lakh

Candidate name: Naresh Kumar Party: Rashtriya Devbhumi Party Age: 43 Profession: Businessman Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: 8th Pass Total assets: Rs 23.5 lakh Liabilities: Rs 11 lakh Moveable assets: Rs 3.5 lakh Immovable assets: Rs 20 lakh Total income: Rs 3.6 lakh

