Bayad Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Bayad seat in Gujarat. A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Bhikhiben Girvatsinh Parmar (BJP), Chunibhai Bababhai Patel (AAP), Mangalsinh Ramanbhai Khant (Garvi Gujarat Party), Khant Bhupatbhai Danlabhai (Gujarat Nav Nirman Sena), Mahendrasinh Shankersinh Vaghela (INC), Hasmukh M Saxena (Jannayak) (IND), Dhavalsinh Narendrasinh Zala (IND), Ramsibhai Lakhabhai Bharvad (IND), Pagi Laxmanbhai Revabhai (Insaniyat Party), Thakor Pokarsinh Pratapsinh (Log Party), Kantibhai Nathabhai Khant (Rashtriya Hind Ekta Dal). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 70.02% which is -0.86% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.32 Bayad (બાયડ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Gujarat region and Arvalli district of Gujarat. Bayad is part of Sabarkantha Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Rural.LIVE Bayad election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Bayad election result or click here for compact election results of Bayad and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Bayad go here.

Demographic profile of Bayad:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.98% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 1.95%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.79%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,45,651 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,25,674 were male and 1,19,977 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bayad in 2022 is 955 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,23,265 eligible electors, of which 1,14,919 were male, 1,08,344 female and 2 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,00,799 eligible electors, of which 1,03,424 were male, 97375 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bayad in 2017 was 270. In 2012, there were 314 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Bayad:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Zala Dhavalsinh Narendrasinh of INC won in this seat defeating Chauhan Adesinh Mansinh of BJP by a margin of 7,901 which was 5% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 49.66% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Vaghela Mahendrasinh Shankersinh of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Jhala Udesinh Pujaji of BJP by a margin of 35,923 votes which was 23.37% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 48.57% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 32. Bayad Assembly segment of the 5. Sabarkantha Lok Sabha constituency. Rathod Dipsinh Shankarsinh of BJP won the Sabarkantha Parliament seat defeating Thakor Rajendrasinh Shivsinh of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Sabarkantha Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Bayad:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 4 contestants in the fray for this seat and 6 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Bayad:

Voter turnout in Bayad:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 70.02%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 70.88%, while it was 76.72% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -0.86% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Bayad went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Bayad constituency:

Assembly constituency No.32. Bayad comprises of the following areas of Arvalli district of Gujarat: 1. Bayad Taluka. 2. malpur Taluka.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Bayad constituency, which are: Modasa, Bhiloda (ST), Lunawada, Balasinor, Kapadvanj, Dahegam, Prantij. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Bayad:

The geographic coordinates of Bayad is: 23°15’29.5"N 73°17’54.6"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Bayad

List of candididates contesting from Bayad Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Bhikhiben Girvatsinh Parmar

Party: BJP

Age: 56

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 10.4 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 37.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Total income: Rs 6.6 lakh

Candidate name: Chunibhai Bababhai Patel

Party: AAP

Age: 68

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 70.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 9.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 60.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mangalsinh Ramanbhai Khant

Party: Garvi Gujarat Party

Age: 38

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 65.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 20000

Immovable assets: Rs 65 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Khant Bhupatbhai Danlabhai

Party: Gujarat Nav Nirman Sena

Age: 48

Profession: Farming, Pensioner

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 34.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 13.5 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 6.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 28 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mahendrasinh Shankersinh Vaghela

Party: INC

Age: 58

Profession: Farming, Business & Social Worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 13.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 82.5 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 99.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 12.2 crore

Total income: Rs 16.2 lakh

Candidate name: Hasmukh M Saxena (Jannayak)

Party: IND

Age: 46

Profession: Civil Engineering (Guda Approved Renew Pending) ENG/265/01/2020, COW/SSII/70/01/2010

Number of criminal cases: 5

Education: Others

Total assets: Rs 26.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 24.7 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 11.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 15 lakh

Total income: Rs 3.6 lakh

Candidate name: Dhavalsinh Narendrasinh Zala

Party: IND

Age: 47

Profession: Job (Achary Shri Nutan School)

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 16.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 3 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 1 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 15.4 crore

Total income: Rs 19 lakh

Candidate name: Ramsibhai Lakhabhai Bharvad

Party: IND

Age: 60

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 10.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 2.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 7.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Pagi Laxmanbhai Revabhai

Party: Insaniyat Party

Age: 45

Profession: Farming, Animals Husbandry

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 42.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 76000

Immovable assets: Rs 42 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Thakor Pokarsinh Pratapsinh

Party: Log Party

Age: 29

Profession: Advocate

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 4.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 2.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Kantibhai Nathabhai Khant

Party: Rashtriya Hind Ekta Dal

Age: 52

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 23.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 3.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 20 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

