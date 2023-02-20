'Because I'm Ex-CM's Daughter?' YS Sharmila Justifies 'Defending Honour', Talks of Father's Legacy & X-Factor

For YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) chief YS Sharmila, who has been at the receiving end of sexist slurs, says it is high time women step into politics to fight against influential men to bring about a change in society.

In an interview with News18, Sharmila talks about her padyatra, comparisons with brother and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as well as plans for the election year.

Edited Excerpts:

You have been detained for the fourth time. It’s almost becoming a pattern now.

What happened at Narsampet (Warangal) happened once again in Mahbubabad constituency. My bus was burnt at Narsampet, a law and order situation was created there and the same thing happened at Mahbubabad. Since my padyatra gained momentum through very successful public meetings, that very night (Feburary 18), Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) goondas burned flex boards, attacked my people and even destroyed an ambulance that was part of my convoy. Police said since there was a law and order situation, they were cancelling my padyatra and I was brought back to Hyderabad. It’s the same pattern.

We saw the National Commission for Women take cognisance of the derogatory statements made against the Governor by a BRS MLC. Are you also going to approach them against Mahbubabad MLA Shankar Naik?

We are launching a formal complaint against not just Shankar Naik but all those who called me derogatory names. One minister called me “saali", another called me “Shikandi", one said he would crush me like a worm and ensure I don’t step out of my house. Someone called me transgender. I expect the NCW to call these ministers and leaders for questioning because if things don’t change, they will keep repeating. The more I’m enduring it, the more these comments are increasing. Even the Governor wasn’t spared; she was humiliated. That’s not the way people talk about the Governor.

Do you think women politicians in general and especially in Telangana are soft targets?

Women are targeted and that’s the reason they are not forthcoming in politics. It’s not an easy field, the fight is not easy, it takes a lot of courage to stand in people’s arena and fight against men who are strong — politically, physically, and financially.

That’s why women don’t step into politics and it’s a fair justification. But this has to change and that will happen only when people like me react. Now people are even telling me that I shouldn’t have reacted a certain way since I’m the former chief minister’s daughter. But the only thing I did was when someone called me a eunuch, I questioned them back asking how I could be a eunuch when they are the ones who failed to deliver on promises. Just because I’m a former chief minister’s daughter, am I not allowed to defend my honour?

Things won’t change until we change them. That’s why I’m fighting. Women of Telangana are being humiliated and insulted. I’m a woman who has walked 3,500 kilometres to highlight K Chandrasekhar Rao’s failures and his corruption, which none of the opposition leaders have done till now. For a party which is just two years old, we have achieved so much. What have the Congress and the BJP done in eight-and-a-half years? Have they gone to Delhi even once to highlight his corruption?

I have gone to Delhi to meet the Home Minister, the CBI, the CAG. Even BJP knows KCR is the richest politician in the country. What about Kaleshwaram? It is the biggest scam in the country today where KCR siphoned off Rs 70,000 crore. But what action has been taken?

What happens to your ‘padyatra’ now?

We are going to the court again for fresh permissions for the fourth time.

What is your X-factor? Why should people vote for you?

I just think I have the integrity that drives me. I have seen my father serve the people of Telangana with zeal and commitment, I have seen his love and compassion for the people. Every scheme of his — be it Arogya Sri or fee reimbursement — came out of compassion. I have seen that in my father and now, having been with the people, I have developed a sense of respect for their livelihoods. It’s that integrity in me which drives me to do something for them and change their lives for the better.

Do you think the sympathy vote factor will work for you, especially when parties like the TDP and YSRCP have been completely wiped out of Telangana? You have always introduced yourself as YSR’s bidda (daughter). Is that pitch helping you strike a chord with the masses?

I don’t use the term YSR’s daughter because I need sympathy votes. I proudly identify myself as his daughter, but that doesn’t mean people are not going to see me as an individual. I’m sure people have started seeing me through the lens of YSR’s daughter, but I’m also sure that people are seeing me for who I am, for what I’m trying to do here. I have walked 3,800 kilometres, I have stood against KCR’s corruption which neither the BJP nor Congress did.

Your ‘padyatra’ has broken your brother Jagan Mohan Reddy’s record who walked for over 3,648 kilometres in 341 days. What has been the response on the ground, especially when you liken chief minister KCR to a tyrant or compare his rule to that in Afghanistan?

This ‘padyatra’ is not for creating records. As a matter of fact, I have already crossed his record but this is not about numbers; it’s about connecting with people and establishing myself not just as YSR’s daughter but for who I am.

People of Telangana are displeased and right now, the anti-incumbency factor is extremely high because of KCR’s failed promises. He promised interest-free loans, KG-PG free education, 2BHKs, jobs, 12 per cent reservation for SCs and STs. People actually expected the government to fulfil the promises, but he hasn’t. I have had people who walked up to me, talking about how my late father delivered on his promises. All this gratitude still exists because these are the same people who had seen YSR then and are now seeing KCR. They are able to compare them both so the appreciation for me comes naturally.

You told me earlier that you will be contesting all the 119 seats from here. Do you have enough candidates?

We have our plans for the election year and will contest all seats. We are working for it.

There has been a lot of buzz on former Khammam MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy joining your party after raising a banner of revolt against the BRS.

Yes, he has given his word and I hope he will join.

