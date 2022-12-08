Becharaji Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Becharaji seat in Gujarat. A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Dr Thakor Sukhaji Somaji (BJP), Sagarbhai Harajibhai Rabari (AAP), Dr P C Patel (Bharatiya Rashtravadi Paksha), Dineshkumar Revabhai Rathod (BSP), Zala Narendrasinh Vajesinh (Garvi Gujarat Party), Thakor Amrutji(Bhopaji) Babuji (INC), Thakor Shaileshsinh Kirtisinh (IND), Bhaveshkumar Narottambhai Patel (IND), Siddharajsinh Vajubha Zala (Jan Sewa Driver Party), Amitkumar Pushkarray Patel(Netaji) (Rashtrawadi Janlok Dal). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 62.58% which is -8.09% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.23 Becharaji (બેચરાજી) (Bechraji ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Gujarat region and Mahesana district of Gujarat. Becharaji is part of Mahesana Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Rural.LIVE Becharaji election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Becharaji election result or click here for compact election results of Becharaji and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Becharaji go here.

Demographic profile of Becharaji:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.54% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.32%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.61%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,57,864 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,32,729 were male and 1,25,116 female and 19 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Becharaji in 2022 is 943 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,33,171 eligible electors, of which 1,20,517 were male, 1,12,642 female and 12 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,03,089 eligible electors, of which 1,05,354 were male, 97726 female and 9 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Becharaji in 2017 was 180. In 2012, there were 239 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Becharaji:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Thakor Bharatji Sonaji of INC won in this seat defeating Patel Rajnikant Somabhai of BJP by a margin of 15,811 which was 9.61% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 48.77% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Patel Rajanikant Somabhai of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Darbar Rajendrasinh Udesinhji of INC by a margin of 6,456 votes which was 4.22% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 44.74% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 23. Becharaji Assembly segment of the 4. Mahesana Lok Sabha constituency. Shardaben Anilbhai Patel of BJP won the Mahesana Parliament seat defeating A J Patel of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Mahesana Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Becharaji:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 14 contestants in the fray for this seat and 8 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Becharaji:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Becharaji are: Dr Thakor Sukhaji Somaji (BJP), Sagarbhai Harajibhai Rabari (AAP), Dr P C Patel (Bharatiya Rashtravadi Paksha), Dineshkumar Revabhai Rathod (BSP), Zala Narendrasinh Vajesinh (Garvi Gujarat Party), Thakor Amrutji(Bhopaji) Babuji (INC), Thakor Shaileshsinh Kirtisinh (IND), Bhaveshkumar Narottambhai Patel (IND), Siddharajsinh Vajubha Zala (Jan Sewa Driver Party), Amitkumar Pushkarray Patel(Netaji) (Rashtrawadi Janlok Dal).

Voter turnout in Becharaji:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 62.58%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 70.67%, while it was 75.46% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -8.09% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Becharaji went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Becharaji constituency:

Assembly constituency No.23. Becharaji comprises of the following areas of Mahesana district of Gujarat: 1. Becharaji Taluka. 2. mahesana Taluka (Part) Villages - Virta, Gorad, Kharsada, Davada, Rupal, Haripura, Buttapaldi, motidau, Bamosana, Ghadha, Piludara, Nanidau, Palodar, Chhathiyarda, Aloda, Hardesan, Panchot, Ramosana, Gilosan, Bodla, Hinglajpura, maguna, Nugar, Heduva-Rajgar, Karshanpura, Devinapura, Deloli, Ijpura Barot, Palaj, Gamanpura, mitha, Sametra, mareda, Vadosan, Sakhpurda, Sobhasan, mevad, Boriavi, Khara, laxmipura, Balol, Nadasa, Gokalpura, martoli, Ajabpura, Kasalpura, modipur, manknaj, Bhesana, Jagudan, linch, Ambasan, Ranipura, Jotana, Santhal, Katosan, Tejpura, Kanpura, Rampura (Katosan), Virsoda, Dhanpura, Ijpura Jethaji, memadpura, Jakasna, Sidosan, Khadalpur, Baliyasan, Bhasariya, Divanpura (Apapura), Harsundal, mudarda, Tundali.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Becharaji constituency, which are: Viramgam, Dasada (SC), Chanasma, Unjha, Visnagar, Mahesana, Kadi (SC). This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Becharaji:

The geographic coordinates of Becharaji is: 23°32’42.4"N 72°13’22.8"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Becharaji

List of candididates contesting from Becharaji Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Dr. Thakor Sukhaji Somaji

Party: BJP

Age: 60

Profession: Agriculture & Animal Husbandry

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 33.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 3.8 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 16.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 17.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.5 lakh

Candidate name: Sagarbhai Harajibhai Rabari

Party: AAP

Age: 55

Profession: Farmer & Activist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 89.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 4.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 85 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.1 lakh

Candidate name: Dr. P. C. Patel

Party: Bharatiya Rashtravadi Paksha

Age: 65

Profession: Assistant Professot In Nuran Medical College

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 2.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.9 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 92 lakh

Total income: Rs 22.7 lakh

Candidate name: Dineshkumar Revabhai Rathod

Party: BSP

Age: 50

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 58.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2.6 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 6.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 52 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Zala Narendrasinh Vajesinh

Party: Garvi Gujarat Party

Age: 51

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 81.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 30.8 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 21.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 60 lakh

Total income: Rs 8.8 lakh

Candidate name: Thakor Amrutji(Bhopaji) Babuji

Party: INC

Age: 54

Profession: Agriculture, Animal Husbandry & Labour Work

Number of criminal cases: 4

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 26.9 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 23.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Total income: Rs 3.1 lakh

Candidate name: Thakor Shaileshsinh Kirtisinh

Party: IND

Age: 30

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 62262

Liabilities: Rs 20.9 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 62262

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Bhaveshkumar Narottambhai Patel

Party: IND

Age: 45

Profession: Business & Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 95.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 83.1 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 55.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 40 lakh

Total income: Rs 2.9 lakh

Candidate name: Siddharajsinh Vajubha Zala

Party: Jan Sewa Driver Party

Age: 31

Profession: Driver

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 3.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 3.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Amitkumar Pushkarray Patel(Netaji)

Party: Rashtrawadi Janlok Dal

Age: 38

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 36.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 17 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 8.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 28 lakh

Total income: Rs 6.3 lakh

