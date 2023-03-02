Belonia Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Belonia seat in Tripura. A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Swapna Majumder (BJP), Sudhan Das (CPM), Abhijit Malakar (TMP). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 90.29% which is -3.76% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.35 Belonia (বেলোনিয়া) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and South Tripura district of Tripura. Belonia is part of Tripura West Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: General .

LIVE Belonia election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Belonia election result or click here for compact election results of Belonia and all other seats in Tripura. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Belonia go here.

Demographic profile of Belonia:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.12% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 10.9%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.84%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 44553 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 22,494 were male and 22,059 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Belonia in 2023 is 981 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 41761 eligible electors, of which 21,279 were male, 20,482 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 38720 eligible electors, of which 19,837 were male, 18,883 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Belonia in 2018 was 96. In 2013, there were 34 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Belonia:

In the 2018 Tripura Assembly elections, Arun Chandra Bhaumik of BJP won in this seat defeating Basudev Majumder of CPM by a margin of 753 which was 1.87% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 48.02% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Basudev Majumder of CPM emerged victorious in this seat beating Amal Mallik of INC by a margin of 4824 votes which was 13.03% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPM had a vote share of 55.6% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 35. Belonia Assembly segment of the 1. Tripura West Lok Sabha constituency. Pratima Bhoumik of BJP won the Tripura West Parliament seat defeating Subal Bhowmik of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPM got the most votes in this Assembly segment and CPM won the Tripura West Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Belonia:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 6 contestants in the fray for this seat and 4 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Belonia:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections from Belonia are: Swapna Majumder (BJP), Sudhan Das (CPM), Abhijit Malakar (TMP).

Voter turnout in Belonia:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 90.29%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 94.05%, while it was 95.73% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -3.76% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Belonia went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tripura Assembly elections 2023 on Thursday, February 16, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Belonia constituency:

Assembly constituency No.35. Belonia comprises of the following areas of South Tripura district of Tripura: Belonia and maichhara Tehsils; uttar Bharatchandranagar mouza in Barpathari Tehsil; laogong mouza in Baikhora Tehsil; and Paikhola and Chittamara mouzas in Rajapur Tehsil in Belonia Sub-Division

A total of Four Assembly constituencies in the state of Tripura border Belonia constituency, which are: Rajnagar, Santirbazar, Hrishyamukh, Jolaibari. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Bangladesh.

Map location of Belonia:

The geographic coordinates of Belonia is: 23°19’05.9"N 91°27’56.2"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Belonia

List of candidates contesting from Belonia Assembly seat in the 2023 Tripura state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Goutam Sarkar

Party: BJP

Age: 57

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Service, Cultivation

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 74.3 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 37300

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Gouri Sankar Nandi

Party: IND

Age: 68

Gender: Male

Profession: Cultivation

Education: 12th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 12.2 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Dipankar Sen

Party: CPM

Age: 59

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Service

Education: 12th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 27 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 6.2 lakh

Candidate name: Dilip Kumar Chowdhury

Party: TMC

Age: 59

Gender: Male

Profession: Cultivation

Education: 12th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 29.6 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

