Bhajanpura ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.230

Ward No.230 Bhajanpura (भजनपुरा) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the North East Delhi district and Ghonda Assembly constituency and North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Bhajanpura went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Bhajanpura corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Bhajanpura ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

Advertisement

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Bhajanpura was part of the old of East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Bhajanpura candidates 2022

There are a total of 5 contestants in the fray from Bhajanpura ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Rekha Rani (AAP), Ram Raj Tiwari (BJP), Vinod Jayas (BSP), Ajeet Singh (INC), Sandeep Kumar Pal (IND).

MLA and MP of Bhajanpura

Ajay Kumar Mahawar of BJP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 66. Ghonda Assembly constituency and Manoj Kumar Tiwari of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Bhajanpura is a part.

Demographic profile of Bhajanpura

Advertisement

According to the delimitation report, Bhajanpura ward has a total population of 57,248 of which 9,295 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 16.24% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Bhajanpura ward

The following areas are covered under the Bhajanpura ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Garhi Mendu; Bhajanpura Block - A; Bhajanpura Block - B; Bhajanpura Block - D; Gamri Ext. (Punjabi Basti), Gamri Ext.D - Block, Gamri Village, Sudama Puri (Gamri Ext.); Gamri Ext. Block - A, (Pragati Vihar), Som Bazar, Gamri Ext.B - Block; Sudama Puri (Gamri Ext.).

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Advertisement

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 230. Bhajanpura ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Rekha Rani; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate Professional; Total assets: Rs 10,79,28,276; Total liabilities: Rs 2,67,67,821.

Candidate name: Ram Raj Tiwari; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 98,66,306; Total liabilities: Rs 57,00,000.

Candidate name: Vinod Jayas; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 2,96,14,208; Total liabilities: Rs 62,88,433.

Advertisement

Candidate name: Ajeet Singh; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 4,06,53,487; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Sandeep Kumar Pal; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 90,472; Total liabilities: Rs 1,80,000.

Read all the Latest News here