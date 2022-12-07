Bhalswa ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.17

Ward No.17 Bhalswa (भलस्‍वा) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the North Delhi district and Badli Assembly constituency and North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Bhalswa went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Bhalswa corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Bhalswa ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Bhalswa was part of the old of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Bhalswa candidates 2022

There are a total of 4 contestants in the fray from Bhalswa ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Ajeet Singh Yadav (AAP), Lallu Singh (BJP), Ashok Yadav (INC), Prempal Arya (IND).

MLA and MP of Bhalswa

Ajesh Yadav of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 5. Badli Assembly constituency and Hans Raj Hans of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the North West Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Bhalswa is a part.

Demographic profile of Bhalswa

According to the delimitation report, Bhalswa ward has a total population of 63,537 of which 13,939 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 21.94% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Bhalswa ward

The following areas are covered under the Bhalswa ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Ct Bhalaswa Jhangir Pur, Bhalaswa Village; Ct Bhalaswa Jhangir Pur, T-Huts, Lakhi Park; “Ct Bhalaswa Jhangir Pur, Jahangir Pur Resetelment Jj Colony Block I, J, K1;" Ct Bhalswa Jahangir Pur, Jahangir Puri Resettlement J J Colony, Block-B T. Huts; Ct Bhalswa Jahangir Pur, Jahangir Puri Resettlement J J Colony, Block-B T. Huts, Ct Bhalswa Jahangir Pur, Jahangir Puri Resettlement Jj Colony, Block -C; Ct Bhalswa Jahangir Pur, Jahangir Puri Resettlement J J Colony, Block-B T. Huts, Ct Bhalswa Jahangir Pur, T. Huts Along Iti J. Puri; Ct Bhalswa Jahangir Pur, Jahangir Puri Resettlement Jj Colony, Block -C; Ct Bhalswa Jahangir Pur, Jahangir Puri Resettlement Jj Colony, Block K2; Ct Bhalswa Jahangir Pur, Mig Flats Metro Apartment, T.Huts; Ct Bhalswa Jahangir Pur, T. Huts Along Iti J. Puri; Ct Bhalswa Jahangir Pur, T. Huts Block C-D (Ambedkar Park).

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 17. Bhalswa ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Ajeet Singh Yadav; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 20,75,14,723; Total liabilities: Rs 1,65,000.

Candidate name: Lallu Singh; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 38,16,748; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Ashok Yadav; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,23,01,320; Total liabilities: Rs 29,80,000.

Candidate name: Prempal Arya; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,50,809; Total liabilities: Rs 15,000.

