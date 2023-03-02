Bhandari Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Bhandari seat in Nagaland. A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Yanchamo Ovung (INC), Y. Sulanthung H Lotha (LJPRV), Senkathung Jami (RJD), Mhonbemo (IND), Mhathung Yanthan (NDPP), Dr. Roland Lotha (NPF). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 83% which is -12.14% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.40 Bhandari is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central region and Wokha district of Nagaland. Bhandari is part of Nagaland Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

LIVE Bhandari election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Bhandari election result or click here for compact election results of Bhandari and all other seats in Nagaland. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Bhandari go here.

Demographic profile of Bhandari:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of % and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of %, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.07%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 26804 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 13,545 were male and 13,259 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bhandari in 2023 is 979 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 25876 eligible electors, of which 13,370 were male, 12,506 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 25129 eligible electors, of which 13,046 were male, 12,083 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bhandari in 2018 was 127. In 2013, there were 85 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Bhandari:

In the 2018 Nagaland Assembly elections, Mmhonlumo Kikon of BJP won in this seat defeating Achumbemo Kikon of NPF by a margin of 312 which was 1.25% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 44.72% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Mmhonlumo of NCP emerged victorious in this seat beating Achumbemo Kikon of IND by a margin of 254 votes which was 1.04% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 33.4% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 40. Bhandari Assembly segment of the 1. Nagaland Lok Sabha constituency. Tokheho Yepthomi of NDPP won the Nagaland Parliament seat defeating K L Chishi of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, NPF got the most votes in this Assembly segment and NPF won the Nagaland Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Bhandari:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 6 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Bhandari:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections from Bhandari are: Yanchamo Ovung (INC), Y. Sulanthung H Lotha (LJPRV), Senkathung Jami (RJD), Mhonbemo (IND), Mhathung Yanthan (NDPP), Dr. Roland Lotha (NPF).

Voter turnout in Bhandari:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 83%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 95.14%, while it was 97.91% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -12.14% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Bhandari went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Nagaland Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Bhandari constituency:

Assembly constituency No.40. Bhandari comprises of the following areas of Wokha district of Nagaland: Bhandari H. Q. and Yemgsungutsomo, Atnboto, Mitilijan, Tssori New, Tssori Old, Wozhuyan, Changpang Lio, Longidang, Yimpang, Alikhum, Menkiarang, L/Longchem, Bhandari, Longayim, Merapani, Yimparsa, Ngotsok, Yimza, Mongphio, Roni, Pangtong, Lishyuo, Sungkha, Lio— Wokha, Suphayan, Liphiyan, Yamhon Old, Yamhon New, KorO, Longkhang and Zukhushe villages of Bhandari Circle; Mekokla, Akuk and Aietepej’ong villages of Aietepeyong Circle; N/Longchum, Hanku, Yangkeli, Liphanyan, Ralan (old), Ralan (New), Chandalashung, Woroku and Yampha villages of Lotsu Circle; and Baghty village of Sanis Circle.

A total of Five Assembly constituencies in the state of Nagaland border Bhandari constituency, which are: Tseminyu, Jangpetkong, Alongtaki, Wokha, Sanis. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Golahat & Jorhat Districts of Assam.

Map location of Bhandari:

The geographic coordinates of Bhandari is: 26°14’12.5"N 94°08’38.4"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Bhandari

List of candidates contesting from Bhandari Assembly seat in the 2023 Nagaland state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Tsungro Kithan

Party: NPP

Age: 55

Gender: Male

Profession: Businessman

Education: Graduate Professional

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 6.1 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mmhonlumo Kikon

Party: BJP

Age: 44

Gender: Male

Profession: Politician

Education: Post Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 2.6 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 75 lakh

Total income: Rs 41.5 lakh

Candidate name: John Ovung

Party: IND

Age: 48

Gender: Male

Profession: Businessman

Education: 12th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 18 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Chenithung Humtsoe

Party: INC

Age: 58

Gender: Male

Profession: Politician

Education: Post Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 24.7 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Achumbemo Kikon

Party: NPF

Age: 47

Gender: Male

Profession: Advocate

Education: Graduate Professional

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 3.8 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

