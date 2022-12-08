Bharmour Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.2 Bharmour (भरमौर) (Brahmpura, Brahmapura) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Lower Himachal region and Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh. Bharmour is part of Mandi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General .LIVE Bharmour election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Bharmour election result or click here for compact election results of Bharmour and all other seats in Himachal Pradesh. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Bharmour go here.

Demographic profile of Bharmour:

This Scheduled Tribes Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.15% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 58.52%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.17%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 79000 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 40515 were male and 38066 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bharmour in 2022 is 940 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 71374 eligible electors, of which 36993 were male, 34381 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 63710 eligible electors, of which 33487 were male, 30223 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bharmour in 2017 was 137. In 2012, there were 231 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Bharmour:

In the 2017 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Jia Lal of BJP won in this seat defeating Thakur Singh Bharmouri of INC by a margin of 7,349 which was 14.16% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 49.15% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Thakur Singh Bharmouri of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Jia Lal of BJP by a margin of 3,467 votes which was 7.19% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 51.35% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 2. Bharmour Assembly segment of the 2. Mandi Lok Sabha constituency. Ram Swaroop Sharma of BJP won the Mandi Parliament seat defeating Aashray Sharma of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Mandi Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Bharmour:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 4 contestants in the fray for this seat and 5 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Bharmour:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections from Bharmour are: Dr Janak Raj (BJP), Parkash Chand (AAP), Puja (Himachal Jan Kranti Party), Rasila Ram (Himachal Janta Party), Thakur Singh Bharmouri (INC).

Voter turnout in Bharmour:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 71%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 72.75%, while it was 75.77% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -1.75% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Bharmour went to the polls in Phase Phase 1 of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Saturday, November 12, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Bharmour constituency:

Assembly constituency No.2. Bharmour comprises of the following areas of Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh: Pangi Tehsil; Holi Sub-Tehsil; Bharmour Tehsil; PCs mehla, Bakan, Gurad of Panjla KC & lylh KC of Chamba Tehsil.

A total of eight Assembly constituencies in the state of Himachal Pradesh border Bharmour constituency, which are: Lahaul and Spiti, Churah, Bajinath, Palampur, Dharamshala, Shahpur, Bhattiyat, Chamba. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Kishtwar district of Jammu & Kashmir.

Map location of Bharmour:

The geographic coordinates of Bharmour is: 32°25’36.8"N 76°32’09.6"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Bharmour

List of candididates contesting from Bharmour Assembly seat in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Dr. Janak Raj

Party: BJP

Age: 43

Profession: Medical Superintendent ( IGMC Shimla HP)

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 5.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 81.9 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 3.7 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 1.4 crore

Total income: Rs 20.7 lakh

Candidate name: Parkash Chand

Party: AAP

Age: 58

Profession: Retired from HP Education Dept. as Principal

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 81.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 9 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 40.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 40.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 13.9 lakh

Candidate name: Puja

Party: Himachal Jan Kranti Party

Age: 29

Profession: Puja Artist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 6.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 3.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 3 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Rasila Ram

Party: Himachal Janta Party

Age: 48

Profession: Ex Serviceman from Indian Army

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 23.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 4 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 16.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 7 lakh

Total income: Rs 2 lakh

Candidate name: Thakur Singh Bharmouri

Party: INC

Age: 75

Profession: Political / Social Worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 10.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 96.8 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 4.2 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 5.9 crore

Total income: Rs 41.4 lakh

