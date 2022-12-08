Bhattiyat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Naresh Kumar (AAP), Amrita Chaudhry (Hindu Samaj Party), Kuldeep Singh Pathania (INC), Nirmal Singh (IND). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 72.4% which is -2.12% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.5 Bhattiyat (भटियात) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Lower Himachal region and Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh. Bhattiyat is part of Kangra Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General .LIVE Bhattiyat election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Bhattiyat election result or click here for compact election results of Bhattiyat and all other seats in Himachal Pradesh. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Bhattiyat go here.

Advertisement

Demographic profile of Bhattiyat:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.75% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 26.93%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.17%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 81594 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 39981 were male and 40026 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bhattiyat in 2022 is 1001 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 71545 eligible electors, of which 36461 were male, 35084 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 65199 eligible electors, of which 33938 were male, 31261 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Bhattiyat in 2017 was 805. In 2012, there were 2072 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Bhattiyat:

In the 2017 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Bikram Singh Jaryal of BJP won in this seat defeating Kuldeep Singh Pathania of INC by a margin of 6,885 which was 12.96% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 53.56% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Bikram Singh Jaryal of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Kuldeep Singh Pathania of INC by a margin of 111 votes which was 0.23% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 37.75% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 5. Bhattiyat Assembly segment of the 1. Kangra Lok Sabha constituency. Kishan Kapoor of BJP won the Kangra Parliament seat defeating Pawan Kajal of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Kangra Parliament seat.

Advertisement

Number of contestants in Bhattiyat:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 4 contestants in the fray for this seat and 6 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Bhattiyat:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections from Bhattiyat are: Bikram Singh (BJP), Naresh Kumar (AAP), Amrita Chaudhry (Hindu Samaj Party), Kuldeep Singh Pathania (INC), Nirmal Singh (IND).

Voter turnout in Bhattiyat:

Advertisement

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 72.4%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 74.52%, while it was 73.56% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -2.12% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Bhattiyat went to the polls in Phase Phase 1 of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Saturday, November 12, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Bhattiyat constituency:

Assembly constituency No.5. Bhattiyat comprises of the following areas of Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh: Bhattiyat Tehsil; Sihunta Sub-Tehsil; PCs mail, Baily, Jiyunta, Balera, Dramman, Dhalog, Chuhan Nagali & Samleu of Banikhet KC of Dalhousie Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Himachal Pradesh border Bhattiyat constituency, which are: Dalhousie, Chamba, Bharmour, Shahpur, Jawali, Nurpur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Pathankot district of Punjab and Kathua district of Jammu & Kashmir.

Map location of Bhattiyat:

The geographic coordinates of Bhattiyat is: 32°24’43.6"N 76°02’03.1"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Bhattiyat

List of candididates contesting from Bhattiyat Assembly seat in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Bikram Singh

Party: BJP

Age: 61

Profession: Ex-Servicemen and Chiefwhip

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 49.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.3 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 27.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 21.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 26.6 lakh

Candidate name: Naresh Kumar

Party: AAP

Age: 45

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 57.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 26 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 7.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 50 lakh

Total income: Rs 17.3 lakh

Candidate name: Amrita Chaudhry

Party: Hindu Samaj Party

Age: 35

Profession: Reporter

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 5500

Liabilities: Rs 11000

Moveable assets: Rs 5500

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Kuldeep Singh Pathania

Party: INC

Age: 65

Profession: Agriculturist

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 8.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 15.7 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1.5 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 7.1 crore

Total income: Rs 25.6 lakh

Candidate name: Nirmal Singh

Party: IND

Age: 39

Profession: LIC Agent

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 35.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 77383

Moveable assets: Rs 35.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 5 lakh

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Bhattiyat election result or click here for compact election results of Bhattiyat and all other seats in Himachal Pradesh. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Bhattiyat go here.

Read all the Latest News here