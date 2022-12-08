Bhavnagar Rural Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Bhavnagar Rural seat in Gujarat. A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Parshottambhai O Solanki (BJP), Gohil Khumansinh Natubha (AAP), Makwana Ashokbhai Gobarbhai (BSP), Gohil Revatsinh Batukbha(Hoidad) (INC), Hemantsinh Karansinh Gohil(Hembha) (IND), Parmar Rajeshkumar P (Rashtriya Hind Ekta Dal). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 60.95% which is -1.7% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.103 Bhavnagar Rural (ભાવનગર ગ્રામ્ય) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Saurashtra region and Bhavnagar district of Gujarat. Bhavnagar Rural is part of Bhavnagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Rural.LIVE Bhavnagar Rural election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Bhavnagar Rural election result or click here for compact election results of Bhavnagar Rural and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Bhavnagar Rural go here.

Demographic profile of Bhavnagar Rural:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 5.49% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.28%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.52%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,96,001 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,53,774 were male and 1,42,227 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bhavnagar Rural in 2022 is 925 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,58,637 eligible electors, of which 1,35,689 were male, 1,22,948 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,21,286 eligible electors, of which 1,16,819 were male, 1,04,467 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bhavnagar Rural in 2017 was 170. In 2012, there were 103 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Bhavnagar Rural:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Parsottambhai Odhavjibhai Solanki of BJP won in this seat defeating Kantibhai Tapubhai Chauhan of INC by a margin of 30,993 which was 19.14% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 54.88% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Parshottmbhai Odhavjibhai Solanki of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Gohil Shaktisinh of INC by a margin of 18,554 votes which was 11% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 49.8% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 103. Bhavnagar Rural Assembly segment of the 15. Bhavnagar Lok Sabha constituency. Dr Bharatiben Dhirubhai Shiyal of BJP won the Bhavnagar Parliament seat defeating Patel Manharbhai Nagjibhai (Vasani) of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bhavnagar Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Bhavnagar Rural:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 14 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Bhavnagar Rural:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Bhavnagar Rural are: Parshottambhai O Solanki (BJP), Gohil Khumansinh Natubha (AAP), Makwana Ashokbhai Gobarbhai (BSP), Gohil Revatsinh Batukbha(Hoidad) (INC), Hemantsinh Karansinh Gohil(Hembha) (IND), Parmar Rajeshkumar P (Rashtriya Hind Ekta Dal).

Voter turnout in Bhavnagar Rural:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 60.95%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 62.65%, while it was 76.23% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -1.7% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Bhavnagar Rural went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, December 1, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Bhavnagar Rural constituency:

Assembly constituency No.103. Bhavnagar Rural comprises of the following areas of Bhavnagar district of Gujarat: 1. Bhavnagar Taluka (Part) Villages - Rajgadh, Velavadar, mithapar, Kanatalav, Adhelai, Bhadbhid, Ganeshgadh, Kotda, Jashavantpar, Gundala, Sanes, Savaikot, Savainagar, Nava madhiya, Khetakhatli, Narbad, Kalatalav, Juna madhiya, Devaliya, Paliyad, undevi, Kamlej, Kardej, Bhojpura, Shampara Kho, Sodvadra, Shedhavadar, Fariyadka, Sidsar, Shampara(Sidsar), Adhewada, Budhel, Bhuteshwar, Bhumbhali, Thordi, Kobdi, Pithalpar, Rampar, Surka, Juna Ratanpar, Nava Ratanpar, Gundi, Vavdi, Sartanpar, Bhadi, Bhandariya, Nagdhaniba, Alapar, Bhadbhediya, Koliyak, Hathab, Khadsaliya, Thalsar, lakhanka. 2. Ghogha Taluka - entire taluka except village – lakadiya. 3. Sihor Taluka (Part) Villages - Sedarda, ukharla, Paldi, Navagam (mota), maglana, Ghanghali, Bhangadh, Nesda, Bholad, Khakhariya, Vadiya, usrad, Pipaliya, Nana Surka, Kantodiya, Vav, Songadh, mota Surka, Kachotiya, Rajpara (Khodiyar), Juna Jaliya, Dhrupka, mahadevpara, Valavad, Karkoliya, Sar, Khambha, Bhadli, Rabarika, Kajavadar, Sihor (m).

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Bhavnagar Rural constituency, which are: Bhavnagar East, Bhavnagar West, Talaja, Palitana, Gadhada (SC), Dhandhuka. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Bhavnagar Rural:

The geographic coordinates of Bhavnagar Rural is: 21°39’27.7"N 72°04’20.6"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Bhavnagar Rural

List of candididates contesting from Bhavnagar Rural Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Parshottambhai O. Solanki

Party: BJP

Age: 61

Profession: Farming & Developers

Number of criminal cases: 3

Education: Others

Total assets: Rs 53.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 8.9 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 9.7 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 43.8 crore

Total income: Rs 1.2 crore

Candidate name: Gohil Khumansinh Natubha

Party: AAP

Age: 37

Profession: Agriculturist/Farmer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 33.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 20000

Moveable assets: Rs 3.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 30 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Makwana Ashokbhai Gobarbhai

Party: BSP

Age: 39

Profession: RNN Contractor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 7.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 2.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 5 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Gohil Revatsinh Batukbha(Hoidad)

Party: INC

Age: 50

Profession: Agriculture & Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.4 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 88.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.8 crore

Total income: Rs 4.7 lakh

Candidate name: Hemantsinh Karansinh Gohil(Hembha)

Party: IND

Age: 56

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Total assets: Rs 30.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 5.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 25.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Parmar Rajeshkumar P.

Party: Rashtriya Hind Ekta Dal

Age: 32

Profession: Student

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 57500

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 57500

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

