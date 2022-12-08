Bhavnagar West Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Bhavnagar West seat in Gujarat. A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Jitendrabhai Savajibhai Vaghani (BJP), Rajenbhai Shankarbhai Solanki (AAP), Dineshbhai Lakhabhai Rathod (BSP), Shekh Yunusbhai Mohamedzakariya (CPI), Manharbhai Kanjibhai Rathod (CPI(M)), Kishorsinh Kumbhajibhai Gohil (INC), Gopal Najabhai Boliya (IND), Yasminben Dilavrbhai Malek (IND), Jayaben Mehulbhai Boricha (IND), Solanki Rajeshbhai Shantilal (IND), Rathod Ashokbhai Gambhirbhai (IND), Mansukhbhai Malubhai Solanki (IND), Sarfraj Rustambhai Kureshi (IND), Solanki Savitaben Rameshbhai (IND), Baraiya Gobarbhai Kanjibhai (Vyavastha Parivartan Party). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 60.59% which is -2.18% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.105 Bhavnagar West (ભાવનગર પશ્ચિમ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Saurashtra region and Bhavnagar district of Gujarat. Bhavnagar West is part of Bhavnagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Urban.LIVE Bhavnagar West election result

Advertisement

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Bhavnagar West election result or click here for compact election results of Bhavnagar West and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Bhavnagar West go here.

Demographic profile of Bhavnagar West:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.88% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.37%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.52%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,64,508 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,37,394 were male and 1,27,088 female and 26 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bhavnagar West in 2022 is 925 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

Advertisement

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,41,893 eligible electors, of which 1,26,012 were male, 1,15,855 female and 26 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,05,170 eligible electors, of which 1,08,130 were male, 97033 female and 7 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bhavnagar West in 2017 was 108. In 2012, there were 81 service voters registered in the constituency.

Advertisement

Past winners / MLAs of Bhavnagar West:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Jitendrabhai Savajibhai Vaghani (Jitu Vaghani) of BJP won in this seat defeating Gohil Dilipsinh Ajitsinh of INC by a margin of 27,185 which was 17.96% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 54.84% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Jitendrabhai Savjibhai Vaghani (Jitu Vaghani) of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Mansukhbhai Raiyabhai Kanani (Dr Kanani) of INC by a margin of 53,893 votes which was 38.81% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 66.67% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 105. Bhavnagar West Assembly segment of the 15. Bhavnagar Lok Sabha constituency. Dr Bharatiben Dhirubhai Shiyal of BJP won the Bhavnagar Parliament seat defeating Patel Manharbhai Nagjibhai (Vasani) of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bhavnagar Parliament seat.

Advertisement

Number of contestants in Bhavnagar West:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 13 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Bhavnagar West:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Bhavnagar West are: Jitendrabhai Savajibhai Vaghani (BJP), Rajenbhai Shankarbhai Solanki (AAP), Dineshbhai Lakhabhai Rathod (BSP), Shekh Yunusbhai Mohamedzakariya (CPI), Manharbhai Kanjibhai Rathod (CPI(M)), Kishorsinh Kumbhajibhai Gohil (INC), Gopal Najabhai Boliya (IND), Yasminben Dilavrbhai Malek (IND), Jayaben Mehulbhai Boricha (IND), Solanki Rajeshbhai Shantilal (IND), Rathod Ashokbhai Gambhirbhai (IND), Mansukhbhai Malubhai Solanki (IND), Sarfraj Rustambhai Kureshi (IND), Solanki Savitaben Rameshbhai (IND), Baraiya Gobarbhai Kanjibhai (Vyavastha Parivartan Party).

Voter turnout in Bhavnagar West:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 60.59%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 62.77%, while it was 67.78% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -2.18% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Bhavnagar West went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, December 1, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Bhavnagar West constituency:

Assembly constituency No.105. Bhavnagar West comprises of the following areas of Bhavnagar district of Gujarat: 1. Bhavnagar Taluka (Part) Villages - Nari, Vartej (CT). 2. Bhavnagar Taluka (Part) - Bhavnagar municipal Corporation (Part) Ward No. - 1, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 16, 17.

A total of two Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Bhavnagar West constituency, which are: Bhavnagar Rural, Bhavnagar East. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Bhavnagar West:

The geographic coordinates of Bhavnagar West is: 21°44’11.4"N 72°03’22.3"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Bhavnagar West

List of candididates contesting from Bhavnagar West Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Jitendrabhai Savajibhai Vaghani

Party: BJP

Age: 52

Profession: Construction ,LIC Agent

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 8.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2.2 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 4.6 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 3.9 crore

Total income: Rs 23.6 lakh

Candidate name: Rajenbhai Shankarbhai Solanki

Party: AAP

Age: 58

Profession: Retired & Social Worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 20.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 19.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 3.9 lakh

Candidate name: Dineshbhai Lakhabhai Rathod

Party: BSP

Age: 37

Profession: RCC Contractor Labor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Total assets: Rs 5.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 4 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Shekh Yunusbhai Mohamedzakariya

Party: CPI

Age: 45

Profession: (Auto) Driver

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 31000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 31000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Manharbhai Kanjibhai Rathod

Party: CPI(M)

Age: 44

Profession: Labour Work

Number of criminal cases: 5

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 53264

Moveable assets: Rs 1.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Kishorsinh Kumbhajibhai Gohil

Party: INC

Age: 64

Profession: Business ,R.K.Petroliam (Proprietor)(G.S.T.No. 24ACIPG6560D1ZY), Shree Sai Travels (Partner), R.K.Godaoun (Proprietor)

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 9.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 98.3 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 4.3 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 5.5 crore

Total income: Rs 39.9 lakh

Candidate name: Gopal Najabhai Boliya

Party: IND

Age: 32

Profession: Mobile Repairing salesman

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 70000

Liabilities: Rs 3526

Moveable assets: Rs 70000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Yasminben Dilavrbhai Malek

Party: IND

Age: 51

Profession: Housewife

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 3.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 50200

Immovable assets: Rs 3 lakh

Total income: Rs 2.2 lakh

Candidate name: Jayaben Mehulbhai Boricha

Party: IND

Age: 46

Profession: Housewife

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 3000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 3000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Solanki Rajeshbhai Shantilal

Party: IND

Age: 39

Profession: Stitching

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Total assets: Rs 51808

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 51808

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Rathod Ashokbhai Gambhirbhai

Party: IND

Age: 50

Profession: Job

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.2 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mansukhbhai Malubhai Solanki

Party: IND

Age: 57

Profession: Labor Contractor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Total assets: Rs 6.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2.9 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 6.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 3.6 lakh

Candidate name: Sarfraj Rustambhai Kureshi

Party: IND

Age: 28

Profession: Medical Practioner

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 4.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 64091

Moveable assets: Rs 4.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 2.6 lakh

Candidate name: Solanki Savitaben Rameshbhai

Party: IND

Age: 44

Profession: Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Illiterate

Total assets: Rs 12000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 12000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Baraiya Gobarbhai Kanjibhai

Party: Vyavastha Parivartan Party

Age: 51

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Total assets: Rs 45.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 65000

Moveable assets: Rs 3.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 42 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Bhavnagar West election result or click here for compact election results of Bhavnagar West and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Bhavnagar West go here.

Read all the Latest News here