Bhiloda Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Bhiloda seat in Gujarat. A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: P C Baranda (BJP), Rupsibhai Babubhai Bhagora (AAP), Dr Mark Katara (Bhartiya Tribal Party), Asari Amrutbhai Dharmabhai (Gujarat Nav Nirman Sena), Varunkumar Kalyansinh Katara (Gunj Satya Ni Janata Party), Parghi Rajendrakumar Kantibhai (INC), Pandor Kaushikkumar Shankarbhai (IND). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 65.07% which is -4.39% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.30 Bhiloda (ભિલોડા) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Gujarat region and Arvalli district of Gujarat. Bhiloda is part of Sabarkantha Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Rural.LIVE Bhiloda election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Bhiloda election result or click here for compact election results of Bhiloda and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Bhiloda go here.

Demographic profile of Bhiloda:

This Scheduled Tribes Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 4.75% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 48.64%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.79%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,14,883 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,59,502 were male and 1,55,372 female and 9 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bhiloda in 2022 is 974 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,80,546 eligible electors, of which 1,43,865 were male, 1,36,665 female and 16 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,39,406 eligible electors, of which 1,24,136 were male, 1,15,270 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bhiloda in 2017 was 1026. In 2012, there were 983 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Bhiloda:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Dr Anil Joshiyara of INC won in this seat defeating P C Baranda of BJP by a margin of 12,417 which was 6.39% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 48.45% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Anil Joshiyara of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Nilaben Hasmukhbhai Madiya of BJP by a margin of 31,543 votes which was 18.01% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 54.71% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 30. Bhiloda Assembly segment of the 5. Sabarkantha Lok Sabha constituency. Rathod Dipsinh Shankarsinh of BJP won the Sabarkantha Parliament seat defeating Thakor Rajendrasinh Shivsinh of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Sabarkantha Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Bhiloda:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 9 contestants in the fray for this seat and 7 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Bhiloda:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Bhiloda are: P C Baranda (BJP), Rupsibhai Babubhai Bhagora (AAP), Dr Mark Katara (Bhartiya Tribal Party), Asari Amrutbhai Dharmabhai (Gujarat Nav Nirman Sena), Varunkumar Kalyansinh Katara (Gunj Satya Ni Janata Party), Parghi Rajendrakumar Kantibhai (INC), Pandor Kaushikkumar Shankarbhai (IND).

Voter turnout in Bhiloda:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 65.07%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 69.46%, while it was 73.45% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -4.39% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Bhiloda went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Bhiloda constituency:

Assembly constituency No.30. Bhiloda comprises of the following areas of Arvalli district of Gujarat: 1. Meghraj Taluka. 2. Bhiloda Taluka (Part) Villages - Vagheshvari, Virpur, Chorimala, Raisingpur, Kundol (Pal), Bavaliya (Pal), Dhansor, Jhejhudi, Torda (Jetpur), Jayala, Andhariya, Kalyanpur, Bavaliya (Takapur), Indrapura, Kishangadh, Bedasan, malasa, malekpur, ubsal, Bolundra, Vajapur, Siladri, Bhanmer, Rampuri, Ambabar, Pahada, Takatuka, math Bolundra, Vansli, Vejpur, Ghanti, Jumsar (Chhapra), Jumsar, munai, Khalvad, lilchha, Bhiloda, mankroda, Dholvani, Silasan, Budheli, Dharasan, Patiyakuva, Vasaya, Jambudi, Panch mahudi, ode, Bornala, Budharasan, Ajitpura, Abhapur, meru (Bhetali), Bhutavad, Naranpur, mau (Navalpur), Sunsar, Desan, Narsoli, Khumapur, Vankaner, Rintoda, Nava Bhetali, Jasvantpura, Hathiya, Dodisara Nana, Dodisara mota, Chitariya, Sonasan, Kadvath, Ansol, Pahadiya, odha Pada, Rangpur, Nava Venpur, Dhandhasan, Raypur, Jesingpur, Bhetali, Vasai, Bhatera, Chiboda, Thuravas, Akodiya, lokhan, Rampur, kheroj, Kaleka, mandhari, Nandoj, Karanpur, Hardaspur, Dhamboliya, Palla, Dhuleta (Palla), Venpur, Vaktapur, Karchha, mota Samera, Dahgamda, Ravtavada, mota Kanthariya, Ramera, lusadiya, Nana Kanthariya, Nana Samera, Padardi, Shamalaji, Rudardi, meravada, Gadhiya, Rudral, Kheradi, Vanzar, Chibhadiyata, Janali, moti Bebar, Napda (Khalsa), Vajapur (Kherancha), Khari, Shamalpur, Bahecharpura, Dolatpur, Rampur (moti), Samran, Sarkilimdi, lakshmanpura, Gali Semro, Vanka Timba, Kagda mahuda, Vaghpur, Devni mori, Bhavanpur, Kherancha, Sodpur, Napda (Jagiri), Khiloda, Shobhayada (Jagiri), Vansera, Gadadar, Asal, Khodamba, Kuski, Himatpur, Kundol (Dahgamda), Godh (Kuski), Adhera, lalpur, Brahmpuri, Vandiyol, Sunokh, Vagodar, Chhapara Kuski, Jaliya.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Bhiloda constituency, which are: Lunawada, Bayad, Modasa, Himatnagar, Idar (SC), Khedbrahma (ST). This constituency shares an inter-state border with Udaipur and Dungarpur districts of Rajasthan.

Map location of Bhiloda:

The geographic coordinates of Bhiloda is: 23°38’44.2"N 73°25’09.8"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Bhiloda

List of candididates contesting from Bhiloda Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: P.C.Baranda

Party: BJP

Age: 63

Profession: Farming & Retired IPS

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 2.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 92.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.4 crore

Total income: Rs 16.6 lakh

Candidate name: Rupsibhai Babubhai Bhagora

Party: AAP

Age: 61

Profession: Farmer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 40.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 12.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 28 lakh

Total income: Rs 7.8 lakh

Candidate name: Dr.Mark Katara

Party: Bhartiya Tribal Party

Age: 40

Profession: BAMS (Doctor), Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 21.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 21.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 45000

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Asari Amrutbhai Dharmabhai

Party: Gujarat Nav Nirman Sena

Age: 40

Profession: NA

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 40.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 22 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 30000

Immovable assets: Rs 40 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Varunkumar Kalyansinh Katara

Party: Gunj Satya Ni Janata Party

Age: 28

Profession: Studies

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 50000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 50000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Parghi Rajendrakumar Kantibhai

Party: INC

Age: 46

Profession: Farming & Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 48.1 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 55.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 59 lakh

Total income: Rs 15.8 lakh

Candidate name: Pandor Kaushikkumar Shankarbhai

Party: IND

Age: 38

Profession: Agriculture and Job (Primary Asharm Branch)

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 41.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 26.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 15 lakh

Total income: Rs 7.8 lakh

