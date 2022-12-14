Big Boost to BJP Ahead of Meghalaya Polls 2023, 4 MLAs Join Party

Ahead of assembly elections in Meghalaya in 2023, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) received a major boost as four MLAs joined the party on Wednesday. Among those who joined the party, one was a sitting Independent MLA.

The other three leaders had recently resigned as members of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly. The joining program was organized in presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and BJP National President JP Nadda.

Namely, Benedict R. Marak, Farlin Sangma of NPP, Independent MLA Samuel Sangma, and HP Shangpliang of Trinamool Congress, joined the BJP. Shangpilang had resigned as a member of Meghalaya legislative Assembly in the last week of November

Samuel Sangma is an independent legislator and a four-time MLA from the Baghmara constituency. He is considered a heavyweight in Meghalaya. He had joined the UDP as its associate member on September 16, 2018, but later withdrew support. He has earlier represented Dalu, West Garo Hills district (2003 and 2008) and later Baghmara in South Garo Hills district (2013 and 2018).

Not so long before Shangpilang joined BJP, his previous party TMC’s supremo Mamata Banerjee had visited Meghalaya. On Wednesday, she left Shillong after completing her two day maiden visit, in which she was accompanied by AITC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

As the leaders joined the party, BJP National Secretary Rituraj Sinha said, “Four important Meghalaya have joined BJP. I am confident the BJP will strengthen and we will get the blessings from people of Meghalaya."

PM Modi to Visit Meghalaya on December 18

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Shillong on December 18 to preside over the golden jubilee celebrations of the North Eastern Council. “The Prime Minister is visiting Shillong on December 18. He will be attending the golden jubilee celebrations of the North Eastern Council here," Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma told PTI on the sidelines of a meeting. According to the CM, all details and the security arrangements are being put in place.

NEC, headquartered in Shillong, is a nodal agency set up for undertaking economic and social development in the northeastern states. A senior official of the council said the NEC has been instrumental in setting in motion a new economic endeavour.

‘Proud moment for bjp’, says Assam CM

Calling it a proud moment for the BJP, Assam CM and NEDA convener Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “We are preparing well for elections in all three north eastern states - Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland."

Aiming to form the next Government, the Assam CM said, “In all the three elections, BJP is going to have a spectacular win this time also."

Stating that the saffron party looks forward to win many seats in the upcoming Assembly poll, he said,“In the last house we had only two MLAs and this term we are trying to secure as many as possible, we are trying to form the Government in the name of Bharatiya Janata Party by the BJP and expand our welfare programme to the entire Northeast region."

Welcoming the four leaders to BJP, Sarma said, “This is a new beginning…All these MLAs are very experienced, they are well respected and they have decided to join Bharatiya Janata party today reposing complete faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi" .

