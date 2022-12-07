Binda Pur Ward LIVE Results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.116

Ward No.116 Binda Pur (बिंदापुर) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the South West Delhi district and Uttam Nagar Assembly constituency and West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Binda Pur went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Binda Pur corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Binda Pur ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Binda Pur was part of the old of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Binda Pur candidates 2022

There are a total of 5 contestants in the fray from Binda Pur ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Krishna Devi Raghav (AAP), Sudha Sharma (BJP), Madhu Bala (BSP), Preeti Kumari (INC), Kaushlya Devi (JDU).

MLA and MP of Binda Pur

Naresh Balyan of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 32. Uttam Nagar Assembly constituency and Parvesh Sahib Singh of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the West Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Binda Pur is a part.

Demographic profile of Binda Pur

According to the delimitation report, Binda Pur ward has a total population of 58,750 of which 6,992 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 11.9% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Binda Pur ward

The following areas are covered under the Binda Pur ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Uttam Nagar Bhagat Enclave, Uttam Nagar Bhagwati Vihar (Pkt V), A, B, C, D - Block, Uttam Nagar Subhash Park Extn And Subhash Park, Vishu Vihar; Uttam Nagar Uttam Vihar Jhuggi Q Block Uttam Vihar; Adarsh Nagar Block A, Block C,, Anoop Nagar Block A, B, East Uttam Nagarblock - A, B, C, D, E; Bindapur Ext Block A, B, C, Bindapur Ext Block C; Dda Flat (Near Uttam Nagar Block A,; Dda Flat (Near Uttam Nagar Block B, E; Dda Flat (Near Uttam Nagar Block C; Dda Flat (Near Uttam Nagar Block D, E, F; Keshav Ram Park Block A, B, New Janaki Puri Block B,, New Janaki Puri Block C, D, Rohtash Nagar (Harijan Basti); Old Janakipuri, Bindapur Harijan Basti; Pocket -Iv Bindapur J.J.Colony Block A,; Pocket -Iv Bindapur J.J.Colony Block B,; Pocket -Iv Bindapur J.J.Colony Block C, D; Pocket -Iv Bindapur J.J.Colony Block E; Pocket Iv Bindapur, J.J. Colony, Block E; “Pratap Garden Block A, B, Pratap Garden Block C, C-1, Pratap Garden Block C-1, Pratap Garden Block D,, Pratap Garden Block E,;" Pratap Garden Block D,; Village Bindapur.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 116. Binda Pur ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Krishna Devi Raghav; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 5th Pass; Total assets: Rs 28,55,98,080; Total liabilities: Rs 9,50,000.

Candidate name: Sudha Sharma; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate Professional; Total assets: Rs 3,46,73,704; Total liabilities: Rs 5,19,300.

Candidate name: Madhu Bala; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 12,30,224; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Preeti Kumari; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 7,49,624; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Kaushlya Devi; Party: JDU; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 84,50,464; Total liabilities: Rs 28,25,000.

