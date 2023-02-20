Home » News » Elections » BJP Leader Arun Singh Hospitalised in Mangaluru

BJP Leader Arun Singh Hospitalised in Mangaluru

Singh has been touring the state in connection with programmes to prepare the party for the Assembly elections

Advertisement

PTI

Last Updated: February 20, 2023, 15:16 IST

Mangalore, India

Singh was immediately rushed to the hospital where his condition is stated to be stable (Image/ IANS)
Singh was immediately rushed to the hospital where his condition is stated to be stable (Image/ IANS)

BJP leader and the party’s Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh was admitted to a private hospital here on Monday after he complained of chest pain, party sources said.

Singh was immediately rushed to the hospital where his condition is stated to be stable.

Singh has been touring the state in connection with programmes to prepare the party for the Assembly elections. He was also scheduled to attend programmes of BJP national president J P Nadda in Udupi on Monday.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: February 20, 2023, 15:16 IST
last updated: February 20, 2023, 15:16 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Rubina Dilaik Makes Jaws Drop With Bold Photos In Golden Dress With Plunging Neckline, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Kareena Kapoor Khan Raises Temperature In Chic Red Jumpsuit, Check Out The Diva's Most Ravishing Boss Lady Looks