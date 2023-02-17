BJP-NDPP Will Continue to Work for Peace, Progress in Nagaland: Sonowal

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday said the BJP-NDPP alliance in Nagaland will continue to work towards peace, progress and prosperity of the state.

Addressing two election rallies at Mon and Wokha districts, he said the holistic development of Nagaland and the Northeast has been made possible due to the untiring efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The peace achieved in the region and the development works undertaken are the results of the vision PM Modi has for the Northeast to make it the new engine of growth for India, said Sonowal, the minister for Ayush and Ports.

No prime minister has ever given so much importance to the development and growth of the Northeast, he claimed.

“Under Modi’s dynamic leadership, the BJP-NDPP alliance will continue to work towards peace, progress and prosperity of Nagaland. Your vote for the BJP-NDPP alliance is the vote for peace and progress of Nagaland," he told the people.

He said the effort to propel growth in the region is only the beginning of a glorious era of progress for the Northeast.

Sonowal was accompanied to the programmes by Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton, Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs John Barla and Nagaland’s Rajya Sabha MP S Phangnon Konyak.

