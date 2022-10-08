BJP Plans 40 Rallies to be Addressed by PM Modi to Cover 144 Lok Sabha Seats It Didn't Win in 2019

The BJP is planning 40 rallies to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi spread over 144 Lok Sabha seats it didn’t win in the 2019 General Elections, sources told News18, adding that the PM will address one rally in each cluster ahead of the 2024 battle.

The 144 Lok Sabha seats have been divided into clusters of 40 each and rallies to be addressed by the PM will be prioritised in election-bound states, sources said. While PM Modi will address a rally in each cluster, party president JP Nadda and other Union ministers will conduct pravas in the remaining Lok Sabha seats. BJP Chief Ministers and state leaders, too, have been asked to conduct Vidhan Sabha-level public outreach activities and address issues of dissent internally.

The party has reportedly asked cluster in-charges to run seat-wise dedicated campaigns and take elected representatives on board. The cluster in-charges have been asked to undertake one pravas per month till the 2024 elections and a prolonged pravas in one Lok Sabha constituency every month. The target is to complete one cluster within three months.

Advertisement

The ministers who have been made in-charge of these clusters should carry out pravas and provide feedback for course-correction if needed or any actionables, political or otherwise, on those seats, added the source. In addition to this, the Lok Sabha prabharis appointed by the party also need to do night-stays, weekly key voter group meetings and interaction with the media.

They have been asked to engage with caste groups through morchas and cells, visit religious sites, carry out door-to-door outreach, organise nukkad sabhas, touch base with army personnel, physically handicapped and pravasi voters.

Sources said at least three days of pravas should be conducted in every Lok Sabha constituency along with conducting mandatory public outreach and organization strengthening programs. There must be good coordination between the office of the pravas minister and seat prabhari to avoid short-term pravas.

The in-charges have been asked to submit their reports on time with “key political insights", while party leaders have been asked to equip themselves with stats on previous elections, caste equations, opposition errors, social media landscape, list of local newspapers, festivals, markets, local influencers and awardees, as well as Assembly-wise, community-based demands.

Read all the Latest Politics News and Breaking News here