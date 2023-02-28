The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is soon to start the second phase of the “Praja Gosa, Janta Bharosa" poll campaign in Telangana ahead of the assembly elections, claiming huge success in the first phase of the drive and sensing early poll buzz in the state.

A meeting in this regard took place at the residence of BJP chief JP Nadda in Delhi. Union home minister Amit Shah, BJP Telangana chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar, union minister G Kishan Reddy, Murlidhar Rao, Lok Sabha lawmaker Arvind Dharmapuri, DK Aruna, P Sudhakar Reddy, Etela Rajender, and Telangana BJP incharge Tarun Chugh were part of the meeting.

“The party high command was immensely pleased with the outcome and cohesiveness of the teamwork of the state unit and now we are planning to undertake steps to strengthen the organisation further with another phase of ‘Praja Gosa, Janta Bharosa’ campaign. We will introduce programmes under this campaign in all 119 assembly constituencies to intensify the struggle against the K Chandrashekar Rao-led Telangana government which is riddled with corruption," said a BJP source.

A top BJP leader said the party is preparing a strategy to attack Telangana’s ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) with the liquor excise policy scam that has made headlines in Delhi because K Kavitha, the chief minister’s daughter, is allegedly connected with the case, so that it resonates well on the ground and doesn’t boomerang.

BJP is also planning 10-15 big rallies of top central leaders. Key union ministers will be tasked with the responsibility to hold rallies and roadshows in Telangana in the coming months.

Union home minister Amit Shah, BJP chief JP Nadda, defence minister Rajnath Singh, union minister for women and child development and minority affairs Smriti Irani along with other ministers will visit the state. The party is also planning to hold a mega rally of PM Modi in Telangana.

A BJP source also added that BRS is feeling jittery and panicky because Kavitha, daughter of chief minister KCR, is already charge-sheeted in alleged Delhi liquor scam hitting the image of the party and KCR in particular.

On the allegations by the BRS and Aam Aadmi Party of the BJP to fix them in this matter, Telangana chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar said, “The BJP has no role in fixing Kavitha and other AAP leaders as there is substantial evidence against them which will stand before the scrutiny of law. KCR failed to come up with reasonable argument and denial about his own daughter Kavitha in the infamous liquor case and he issued a public statement against the arrest of Manish Sisodia…is certainly ridiculous as he is still answerable to the people of Telangana."

In the coming months, the BJP will be focusing on an aggressive ground campaign and bringing more opposition leaders to the party fold to build a narrative for itself in the state.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also praised the work of the Telangana BJP unit, especially its chief Bandi Sanjay and his Praja Sangrama Yatra, and asked all other state units to learn from the journey and appreciated the struggle and dedication.

