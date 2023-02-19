'BJP Was Part Of Meghalaya Govt, Can't Blame Us For Corruption': CM Sangma Says Party Follows Same Rhetoric for All State Polls

Hitting out at the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma and national president of the National People’s Party (NPP) on Saturday said the saffron party was very much part of the state government for the last five years and called for equal responsibility and blame shared among the allies.

Talking to reporters in Shillong, Sangma stated that it is during the time of elections, the BJP follows the same rhetoric of bringing corruption charges against opposition parties in every state, and the allegation of corruption made by the saffron party against NPP are made for the election purpose.

Recently BJP national President JP Nadda and Union Minister Amit Shah termed Meghalaya as the most corrupt state in the country.

Advertisement

“BJP was very much part of this Government for the last five years and they have worked with us. In the political elections and campaigns, we have seen that these kinds of statements are made, we have heard similar statements made in every political election be it in West Bengal in the past or be it Telangana or be in Delhi or any other location wherever there is opposition to the BJP, it is the statement that they make in every election," the NPP National President said.

He also said earlier during Bengal and Telangana elections, BJP attacked the opposition parties with the same kind of statements.

“Today the statement has been made for Meghalaya and as I said in Meghalaya they were very much part of the Government in the last five years. So these are the statements made for the election purposes," he added.

Asked about the various corruption charges against the Government, Sangma said, “Inquiry has been done (in alleged Power scams), the report has been submitted and is placed in the public domain, similarly for the rice scam also it was an allegation and an inquiry has been done, so in all the different aspects, wherever there have been demands inquiry has been done. “

He also said the MDA Government has nothing to worry about all kinds of RTI. “I don’t have any problem," he added.

Read all the Latest Politics News here