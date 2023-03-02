The Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies beamed with joy on Thursday as they retained Tripura and Nagaland in assembly elections 2023. As Meghalaya witnessed a hung assembly, the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) led by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma sought support from the BJP to form a government in the northeastern state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked voters for their support and lauded party workers for their hard work to achieve the goal.

Congress leaders termed the polls results in three state assemblies as “disappointing". Party general secretary Jairam Ramesh said it will take corrective measures to strengthen the organisation.

Here are some key points from throughout the day:

In Tripura, the coalition of the BJP-IPFT (Indigenous Progressive Front of Tripura) returned to power for a second time by winning 33 seats in the 60-member assembly. The Tipra Motha, formed by former scion of the state’s princely family Pradyot Kishore Debbarma, bagged 13 seats, while the Left-Congress alliance secured 14, with Debbarma’s party eating into the Left’s tribal votes.

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) performed poorly winning none of the 28 seats it contested in Tripura. While the Congress won only three seats.

In Meghalaya, the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) emerged as the single-largest party, clinching 26 seats out of the 59 constituencies. However, it fell short of gaining a majority in the 60-member assembly.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad K Sangma sought the support of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in forming the new government. The BJP managed to win only two seats. Nadda has also advised the Meghalaya unit of the BJP to support the NPP when it forms the next government in the state.

The United Democratic Party (UDP), which was NPP’s ally in the Sangma government, emerged the second-largest party, winning 11 constituencies in Meghalaya. It had won only six seats in the 2018 polls. While, the Congress and the TMC won five seats each.

In Nagaland, the NDPP-BJP alliance bagged 37 seats in the 60-member assembly, securing a straight second term in office. The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) led by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and the BJP emerged victorious in 25 and 12 constituencies respectively.

The Congress failed to win any seat in Nagaland and secured a vote share of 3.55 per cent.

Nagaland on Thursday elected its first women legislators in its 60 years of statehood. The two women lawmakers - Hekhani Jakhalu and Salhoutuonuo Kruse of the ruling NDPP - are greenhorns in politics but defeated the sitting MLAs in Western Angami and Dimapur-III seats respectively.

After the poll results announcement, PM Modi took to Twitter and thanked the people of three Northeastern states for supporting BJP.

Addressing party workers at the BJP’s headquarters in Delhi to congratulate them on the party’s performance, PM Modi said the poll results show to India and the world the people’s faith in democracy and democratic institutions in the country. He added that the way the northeast poll results have been extensively highlighted, it shows the region is neither distant from ‘Dilli’ (Delhi) nor ‘Dil’ (heart).(with inputs from PTI)

