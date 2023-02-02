Sri Ram Sene Chief Pramod Muthalik has condemned the union government’s decision to confer the Padma Vibhushan award on the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Mulayam Singh Yadav. In an interaction with the media persons, Pramod Muthalik alleged that it was Samajwadi Party’s patriarch who oppressed and killed Karsevaks and saints in 1989-1990.

He alleged it was Mulayam Singh who ordered lathi charges, shoot out, and killed several saints. The chief of Ram Sene called Mulayam Singh Yadav “anti- Hindu", “anti- Ram" and “anti-religion". He said the centre’s plan to confer the prestigious Padma Vibhushan award is like staining the pride of the award. Pramod Muthalik further protested against the central award committee to nominate Mulayam Singh for the Padma awards.

He urged the union government led by Narendra Modi to remove Mulayam Yadav from the list and preserve the pride of the award. Pramod Muthalik also alleged that during Mulayam Singh’s regime, he conspired to put Yogi Aditya Nath in prison and hence his acts are unforgivable. This year President of India, Droupadi Murmu will confer 106 Padma awards including 6 Padma Vibhushan, 9 Padma Bhushan and 91 Padma Shri Awards. Among the awardees 19 of them are women. The list also includes 2 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 7 Posthumous Awardees including Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Mulayam Singh Yadav will receive the Padma Vibhushan award under the public affairs category for his work in the state of Uttar Pradesh. Further, a proposal was made by the District Panchayat Board meeting in Etawah to change the name of the district to Mulayam Nagar. The former Chief Minister of the State was born in Etawah hence to honour the place the District Panchayat Board has proposed.

The SP’s late founder, Mulayam Singh, was a towering socialist from Uttar Pradesh. He passed away last year. He held the office of chief minister of Uttar Pradesh three times throughout his almost six-decade political career. He then rose to the position of minister of defence in the federal government. The SP leader served as the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly and Council in addition to serving seven terms in the Lok Sabha and 10 terms in the Uttar Pradesh legislature.

