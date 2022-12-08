Botad Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Botad seat in Gujarat. A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Ghanshyambhai Pragjibhai Virani (BJP), Makwana Umeshbhai Naranbhai (AAP), Chauhan Mulshankarbhai Raghurambhai (BSP), Manharbhai Nagajibhai Patel (INC), Alpabala Dilipkumar Sabva (IND), Meghjibhai Vithalbhai Talsaniya (IND), Patel Sanjaybhai Jadavbhai (IND), Chauhan Champaben Zaverbhai (IND), Bavaliya Jayeshbhai Bhagvanbhai (IND), Mithapara Mukeshkumar Babubhai (IND), Khambhaliya Kishorbhai Ramnikbhai (IND), Dhadhal Amirajsinh Jagubhai (Praja Vijay Paksh), Moradiya Niteshbhai Purushotambhai (Right to Recall Party), Chauhan Kamleshbhai Arjanbhai (Vyavastha Parivartan Party). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 63.53% which is -4.77% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.107 Botad (બોટાદ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Saurashtra region and Botad district of Gujarat. Botad is part of Bhavnagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Semi-Urban.LIVE Botad election result

Advertisement

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Botad election result or click here for compact election results of Botad and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Botad go here.

Demographic profile of Botad:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.85% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.2%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.52%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,91,268 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,50,868 were male and 1,40,396 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Botad in 2022 is 931 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

Advertisement

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,59,712 eligible electors, of which 1,35,258 were male, 1,24,453 female and 1 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,24,430 eligible electors, of which 1,17,205 were male, 1,07,221 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Botad in 2017 was 19. In 2012, there were 30 service voters registered in the constituency.

Advertisement

Past winners / MLAs of Botad:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Saurabh Patel (Dalal) of BJP won in this seat defeating Kalathiya Dhirajlal Madhavjibhai (D M Patel) of INC by a margin of 906 which was 0.51% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 44.49% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Maniya Thakarshibhai Devjibhai of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Kunvarjibhai Mohanbhai Bavaliya of INC by a margin of 10,005 votes which was 5.63% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 48.47% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 107. Botad Assembly segment of the 15. Bhavnagar Lok Sabha constituency. Dr Bharatiben Dhirubhai Shiyal of BJP won the Bhavnagar Parliament seat defeating Patel Manharbhai Nagjibhai (Vasani) of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bhavnagar Parliament seat.

Advertisement

Number of contestants in Botad:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 25 contestants in the fray for this seat and 13 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Botad:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Botad are: Ghanshyambhai Pragjibhai Virani (BJP), Makwana Umeshbhai Naranbhai (AAP), Chauhan Mulshankarbhai Raghurambhai (BSP), Manharbhai Nagajibhai Patel (INC), Alpabala Dilipkumar Sabva (IND), Meghjibhai Vithalbhai Talsaniya (IND), Patel Sanjaybhai Jadavbhai (IND), Chauhan Champaben Zaverbhai (IND), Bavaliya Jayeshbhai Bhagvanbhai (IND), Mithapara Mukeshkumar Babubhai (IND), Khambhaliya Kishorbhai Ramnikbhai (IND), Dhadhal Amirajsinh Jagubhai (Praja Vijay Paksh), Moradiya Niteshbhai Purushotambhai (Right to Recall Party), Chauhan Kamleshbhai Arjanbhai (Vyavastha Parivartan Party).

Voter turnout in Botad:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 63.53%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 68.3%, while it was 79.26% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -4.77% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Botad went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, December 1, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Botad constituency:

Assembly constituency No.107. Botad comprises of the following areas of Botad district of Gujarat: 1. Botad Taluka. 2. Gadhada Taluka (Part) Villages - Dhrufaniya, Hamapar, Ingorala (Khalsa), Janada, Pipaliya, Tatam, Bhimdad, Derala, Ratanvav, Ratanpar, Sakhpar mota, Gala, Salangpar Nanu, meghvadiya, Sakhpar Nana, Surka, Ningala, Shiyanagar, Zinzavadar, ugamedi, Goradka, Holaya, Raypar, Adtala, Pipal, Tatana, Ishvariya, lakhanka.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Botad constituency, which are: Jasdan, Limbdi, Dhandhuka, Gadhada (SC). This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Botad:

The geographic coordinates of Botad is: 22°07’45.5"N 71°37’59.5"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Botad

List of candididates contesting from Botad Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Ghanshyambhai Pragjibhai Virani

Party: BJP

Age: 54

Profession: Business & Agriculture Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 4.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 12.2 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 2.9 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 1.7 crore

Total income: Rs 20.3 lakh

Candidate name: Makwana Umeshbhai Naranbhai

Party: AAP

Age: 45

Profession: Construction and General Trading

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 85.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 28 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 60.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 25 lakh

Total income: Rs 8.8 lakh

Candidate name: Chauhan Mulshankarbhai Raghurambhai

Party: BSP

Age: 55

Profession: Labour Contractor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 10.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 40000

Moveable assets: Rs 2.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 8 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Manharbhai Nagajibhai Patel

Party: INC

Age: 54

Profession: Swamibaba Agropack Pvt Ltd (Director) Satyam Export (Proprietor)

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 7.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 50.7 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1.6 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 6.1 crore

Total income: Rs 8.7 lakh

Candidate name: Alpabala Dilipkumar Sabva

Party: IND

Age: 42

Profession: Tuition, Job, House Wife

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 41.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 16.7 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 20.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 20.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 6.1 lakh

Candidate name: Meghjibhai Vithalbhai Talsaniya

Party: IND

Age: 58

Profession: Wages

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Patel Sanjaybhai Jadavbhai

Party: IND

Age: 43

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2.8 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 15.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.4 crore

Total income: Rs 7.2 lakh

Candidate name: Chauhan Champaben Zaverbhai

Party: IND

Age: 62

Profession: House wife

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 9.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 2.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 7 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Bavaliya Jayeshbhai Bhagvanbhai

Party: IND

Age: 33

Profession: Stitching Wages

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 8.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 3.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 5 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mithapara Mukeshkumar Babubhai

Party: IND

Age: 33

Profession: Advocate

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 20.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 3.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 17 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Khambhaliya Kishorbhai Ramnikbhai

Party: IND

Age: 39

Profession: Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Total assets: Rs 55000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 55000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Dhadhal Amirajsinh Jagubhai

Party: Praja Vijay Paksh

Age: 27

Profession: Job

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Moradiya Niteshbhai Purushotambhai

Party: Right to Recall Party

Age: 44

Profession: Farming, Diamond Broker & Consultancy

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 3.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 31.8 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 90.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 2.7 crore

Total income: Rs 3.4 lakh

Candidate name: Chauhan Kamleshbhai Arjanbhai

Party: Vyavastha Parivartan Party

Age: 40

Profession: Diamond Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 9.5 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 4 lakh

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Botad election result or click here for compact election results of Botad and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Botad go here.

Read all the Latest News here