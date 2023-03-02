Boxanagar Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Boxanagar seat in Tripura. A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Subodh Deb Barma (TMP), Jishnu Dev Varma (BJP), Ashok Deb Barma (INC). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 87.78% which is -3.07% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.20 Boxanagar (বক্সনগর) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and Sipahijala district of Tripura. Boxanagar is part of Tripura West Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: General .

LIVE Boxanagar election result

Advertisement

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Boxanagar election result or click here for compact election results of Boxanagar and all other seats in Tripura. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Boxanagar go here.

Demographic profile of Boxanagar:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.65% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 5.88%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.89%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 43070 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 22,156 were male and 20,914 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Boxanagar in 2023 is 944 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 37857 eligible electors, of which 19,538 were male, 18,319 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 33550 eligible electors, of which 17,108 were male, 16,442 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Boxanagar in 2018 was 53. In 2013, there were 18 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Boxanagar:

In the 2018 Tripura Assembly elections, Sahid Choudhuri of CPM won in this seat defeating Baharul Islam Majumder of BJP by a margin of 8015 which was 22.98% of the total votes cast for the seat. CPM had a vote share of 56.95% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Sahid Choudhuri of CPM emerged victorious in this seat beating Billal Mia of INC by a margin of 2521 votes which was 7.84% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPM had a vote share of 53.21% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 20. Boxanagar Assembly segment of the 1. Tripura West Lok Sabha constituency. Pratima Bhoumik of BJP won the Tripura West Parliament seat defeating Subal Bhowmik of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPM got the most votes in this Assembly segment and CPM won the Tripura West Parliament seat.

Advertisement

Number of contestants in Boxanagar:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 4 contestants in the fray for this seat and 3 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Boxanagar:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections from Boxanagar are: Subodh Deb Barma (TMP), Jishnu Dev Varma (BJP), Ashok Deb Barma (INC).

Voter turnout in Boxanagar:

Advertisement

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 87.78%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 90.85%, while it was 96.3% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -3.07% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Boxanagar went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tripura Assembly elections 2023 on Thursday, February 16, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Boxanagar constituency:

Assembly constituency No.20. Boxanagar comprises of the following areas of Sipahijala district of Tripura: Bheluarchar, Boxanagar and matinagar Tehsils; and Aralia (excluding the portion falling under Sonamura Nagar Panchayat) and Nabadwipchandranagar mouzas in Sonamura Tehsil in Sonamura Sub-Division.

A total of Four Assembly constituencies in the state of Tripura border Boxanagar constituency, which are: Bishalgarh, Charilam, Nalchar, Sonamura. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Bangladesh.

Map location of Boxanagar:

The geographic coordinates of Boxanagar is: 23°34’28.9"N 91°13’12.0"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Boxanagar

List of candidates contesting from Boxanagar Assembly seat in the 2023 Tripura state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Tafajjal Hossain

Party: BJP

Age: 49

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Service

Education: 10th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 4.6 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Samsul Haque

Party: CPM

Age: 67

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Worker

Education: 10th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 58.7 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Safiqul Islam

Party: IND

Age: 57

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Worker

Education: 12th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 66.6 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 4 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Joydal Hossain

Party: TMC

Age: 47

Gender: Male

Profession: Journalist

Education: 10th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 3.7 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 1.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Abu Khayer Miah

Party: TMP

Age: 40

Gender: Male

Profession: Ex-Serviceman (Assam Rifles (Para Military Force)

Education: 12th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 45 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 3.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Boxanagar election result or click here for compact election results of Boxanagar and all other seats in Tripura. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Boxanagar go here.

Read all the Latest News here